BANGLADESH EARTHQUAKE LIVE NEWS UPDATES: Magnitude 4.3 earthquake hits Bangladesh, says EMSC

Many families affected by the recent events in Manipur have taken refuge in Assam. I have asked the Cachar district administration to take care of these families. I am also in constant touch with CM N Biren Singh and have pledged full support from Assam Govt during this hour of crisis

– Asam cm HP Sarma

Shooting in Serbia: eight dead and 13 wounded

State media reported that eight people were killed and 13 wounded in a shooting incident near a Serbian town, 60 km south of the capital, Belgrade, on Thursday evening. The shooting took place near Mladenovac, where the attacker opened fire with an automatic weapon from a missile. The vehicle moved and fled, RTS TV reported. The police were looking for the attacker.

Moscow accused the United States of masterminding a drone attack on the Kremlin, a charge denied by Washington, and said that Ukrainian sabotage on Russian soil had reached an unprecedented momentum (AFP) – US President Joe Biden congratulates Ajay Banga on his election as head of the World Bank. After tribal groups organized rallies in several districts, the Indian army urged citizens to rely only on content through official and verified sources.

This comes after the Indian army warned against circulating several fake videos about the security situation in Manipur.

SpearCorps wrote on Twitter, “Fake videos of the security situation in Manipur, including a video of the attack on the Assam Rifles site, are being circulated by hostile vested interests. The Indian Army asks everyone to rely on the content through official and verified sources.” Just”.

Kaveri process

Nearly 3,800 Indians have been evacuated from crisis-hit Sudan

British musician Ed Sheeran wins US copyright infringement trial (AFP) Prime Minister Modi has asked Karnataka residents to say “Jai Bajrangbali” while casting their ballots. DK Shivakumar of the Congress said that if the Congress returns to power, they will build more Hanuman temples in Karnataka. What kind of secularism is this? If I stand here and tell you to say “God is news” when you cast your vote on May 10th, the media will criticize me.

– Assad Eddin El Owaisi, President of AIMIM at Kollar

conflict in Sudan

US President Joe Biden said the conflict in Sudan “must end” and authorized possible new sanctions

