Magnitude 4.3 earthquake hits Dhaka





Residents of Dhaka and elsewhere woke up to a 4.3-magnitude earthquake Friday morning that shook many buildings.

The earthquake occurred at 5:57 am and lasted for a few seconds. The epicenter was about 23 kilometers from the capital near Srinagar in Munshiganj, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

There were no immediate reports of injuries or a fire risk.

On the 5th of December last year, Dhaka and several other parts of the country were hit by a magnitude 5.2 earthquake. Another earthquake of magnitude 4 was felt in Dhaka on April 25.

Experts say that 90% of earthquake deaths occur when people are trapped inside a building that was constructed by breaking the rules and if they don’t know what to do during or after the earthquake.

Earthquakes affect faulty buildings and other structures. Buildings and roads cause cracks, tilt or collapse when hit by a strong earthquake. Thus, earthquake damage can be reduced by identifying and modifying faulty buildings, and making new structures earthquake-resistant.

Bangladesh is located in three fault zones, and three cities – Sylhet, Chittagong and Dhaka – are located in the hot spots. Experts say that a strong earthquake caused by any of the three faults will cause massive damage to buildings, bridges and supply channels for utility services, and may cause hundreds of thousands of deaths.

What is an earthquake?

Earthquakes or tremors are intense shaking of the Earth’s surface, caused by movements in the outermost layer – a common natural phenomenon.

Earth’s hard crust and solid mantle layer – known as the lithosphere – are made up of giant puzzle pieces called tectonic plates. These plates are constantly shifting as they drift around the viscous or slowly flowing mantle layer below.

The place where an earthquake begins is called the epicenter. The most intense shaking of an earthquake is often felt near the epicenter. However, the vibrations from an earthquake can be felt and detected hundreds or even thousands of miles away from the epicenter.

Aftershocks occur near the fault zone where the main shock rupture occurred and are part of the “readaptation process” after the main slip on the fault. Aftershocks become less frequent with time, although they can last for days, weeks, months, or even years for a very significant shock.

what should be done?

before

Early identification of potential hazards can save lives.

* Repairing gypsum cracks in ceilings and foundations.

* Place large or heavy items on the lower shelves.

* Repairing faulty electrical wiring and leaking gas connections.

* Determine the internal columns and beams that can serve as safe areas.

* Post emergency telephone numbers in an appropriate place in your home.

during

* Some earthquakes are actually earthquakes and a larger earthquake may occur immediately.

* Keep away from glass, windows and anything that could fall.

* Do not use elevators.

* If you are outside, stay away from buildings, street lights, and utility wires.

* If you are in a moving vehicle, stop and stay in the vehicle, and avoid getting under trees, bridges, and utility wires.

* If you get trapped under debris, do not light a match, move, or pick up dust.

* Tap on a pipe or wall so rescuers can locate you.

* Cover your mouth with a tissue or clothing.

after

* Check yourself for injuries or help injured or trapped people.

* Do not attempt to transport seriously injured people unless they are in immediate danger of further injury.

* Clean up spilled medications, bleach, gasoline or other flammable liquids immediately.

* Inspect your home/office for damage. If it is damaged or a crack appears, take it outside.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dhakatribune.com/bangladesh/2023/05/05/43-magnitude-quake-jolts-dhaka The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos