A strong earthquake has struck central Japan, casualties are reported





TOKYO: A strong earthquake struck central Japan on Friday (May 5), with local media reporting casualties and collapses of buildings.

The 6.5-magnitude quake hit the central Ishikawa district at 2.42 pm (1.42 pm Singapore time) at a depth of 12 kilometres, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

Shinkansen express trains between Nagano and Kanazawa, a popular tourist destination, were suspended, but resumed less than two hours later, according to Japan Railways.

No tsunami warning was issued.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told an emergency news conference that one person was in cardiac arrest after the quake, but gave no further details.

Matsuno added that no abnormalities have been reported at the Shika Nuclear Power Plant in the area, or at the Kashiwazaki-Kariwa plant in neighboring Niigata Prefecture.

Japan’s meteorological authorities revised the quake’s magnitude to 6.5 from an initial 6.3, and warned of aftershocks.

“Large earthquakes may occur, especially in the next three days,” said an official at the Meteorological Agency, adding that the quake was followed by tremors.

He urged residents of the quake-stricken areas to monitor for about a week in case of further events with a seismic intensity of 6 or higher on the Japanese scale, which reaches 7.

Matsuno said the government has set up an earthquake response center headed by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

“Prime Minister Kishida has ordered us to do everything we can for relief and rescue,” he added.

“We will take any necessary action, depending on the damage and the impact of the earthquake,” Matsuno said when asked if the quake would affect Kishida’s plans to visit South Korea from Sunday.

Friday is a public holiday in Japan, and is part of a series of days off known as “Golden Week,” a time when many people travel for leisure or to visit family.

In the city of Suzu, the quake registered a maximum of six on the Japanese Shindo seismic scale, which has risen to a maximum of seven, which means it could cause major landslides.

Earthquakes are common in Japan, which sits on the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” an arc of intense seismic activity that stretches across Southeast Asia and across the Pacific Basin.

However, Japan has strict construction regulations aimed at ensuring that buildings can withstand strong earthquakes and routinely conducts emergency drills in preparation for a major shock.

A 6.9-magnitude earthquake struck a fishing village on the Noto Peninsula in the same area in 2007, injuring hundreds and damaging more than 200 buildings.

The Noto Peninsula is a rural area on the coast of the Sea of ​​Japan, famous for its natural scenery and seafood. The population of the peninsula is about 340 thousand people, according to the data of the 2015 census.

Japan is haunted by the memory of the massive 9.0-magnitude undersea earthquake off its northeast in March 2011, which triggered a tsunami that left some 18,500 dead or missing.

The 2011 tsunami also caused the meltdown of three reactors at Japan’s Fukushima nuclear plant, causing the worst post-war disaster and the deadliest nuclear accident since Chernobyl.

