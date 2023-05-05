a strong earthquake hits japan; Possible losses and damages





Written by Mari Yamaguchi

TOKYO (AP) – Authorities are looking into possible casualties and damage after a powerful earthquake hit Friday afternoon near central Japan, but there were no reports of a tsunami risk.

Government spokesman Hirokazu Matsuno told reporters that authorities are investigating possible casualties, putting human lives first. He added that there had been reports of damage to buildings, but details were still confirmed.

The 6.2-magnitude quake hit Ishikawa Prefecture at 2:42 p.m. near the west-central coast of Japan’s main island of Honshu, according to the US Geological Survey’s Earthquake Information Center. The Japan Meteorological Agency initially estimated the volume at 6.3, but later raised it to 6.5. They measured the depth at about 12 kilometers (7.5 mi).

The Fire and Disaster Management Agency said two people were injured in Suzu City, Ishikawa Prefecture, on the northern tip of the Noto Peninsula: one person was found without vital signs after falling from a ladder, and another was injured when a cupboard fell on top of them. Japanese reports do not mention the dead, even if their hearts have stopped beating, until the doctor officially declares the deaths.

The agency said two people were rescued separately from damaged buildings and a fifth person was injured when he fell.

Matsuno said there were no reports of any problems at the two main nuclear facilities in the region.

East Japan Railways said high-speed shinkansen trains linking Tokyo and Kanazawa in quake-hit Ishikawa prefecture were temporarily suspended for safety checks but have since resumed normal operations, although there have been some delays.

Japan is one of the most earthquake-prone countries in the world. A 2011 earthquake in the northeast of the country triggered a devastating tsunami and nuclear plant meltdown that is still reverberating today.

