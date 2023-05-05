Magnitude 6.3 earthquake causes damage in Ishikawa





Officials said one person was feared dead and buildings damaged after a 6.3-magnitude earthquake rocked Ishikawa Prefecture on May 5.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said the government has obtained information that the person in Suzu, Ishikawa Prefecture, suffered cardiopulmonary arrest.

He said the Japanese Police, Fire, Self-Defense Force and Coast Guard departments were investigating earthquake damage in the area.

Matsuno said the Cabinet Office will send an investigation team and use all possible means to rescue disaster victims and analyze the situation.

He also said he had talked about the quake with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida who was on his way from Singapore to Japan.

According to Suzu Fire Station, at least two city buildings were damaged.

“I heard the earth gurgle for about five to seven seconds,” said a city official. Then things swayed from side to side for about 30 seconds.

The earthquake occurred at 2:42 pm and registered 6 on the Japanese intensity scale of 7.

The epicenter was in the Noto district of the prefecture, and the focus was at a depth of about 10 kilometers.

Band IV was most intensely felt in Niigata, Toyama and Fukui prefectures.

The Japan Meteorological Agency said there was no danger of a tsunami.

An 85-year-old man who owns a liquor store in Suzhou said: “There was a horrible rolling and pounding thrust from below for a while. It felt so long. It was the biggest earthquake of my life.”

A smaller 6-magnitude earthquake hit the same area in June 2022. But the man said the tremor was stronger and longer this time.

He said that around 12 soft drink bottles were broken into pieces inside the store.

Michi no Iki Suzu Enden Mura, a roadside stop in the city, was packed with about 100 Golden Week tourists when the earthquake struck.

One employee said he instructed visitors in the lobby to “fall and cover.”

After the shaking stopped, the visitors were ushered out of the facility.

The clerk said they were visibly shaken.

Another earthquake measuring 4.7 on the Richter scale struck the area at 2:53 p.m., also focusing at a depth of about 10 kilometers, and causing a seismic intensity in the 4 range.

After the first earthquake, the West Japan Railway Company (JR West) suspended operations on the Hokuriku Shinkansen Line between Kanazawa and Toyama Stations.

Other trains in the Hokuriku area resumed running by 2:57 p.m

Officials said that flights at Noto Satoyama Airport in Wajima, Ishikawa Prefecture, were operating as scheduled at 3:20 p.m.

The Hokuriku Electric Power Company and the General Secretariat of the Nuclear Regulatory Authority said they found no abnormalities at the facility’s Shiga nuclear power plant in the prefecture.

