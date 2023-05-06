City of Auckland | Grants up to $13K for earthquake retrofits for…





$5 million in grant is now available to help the Bay Area, earthquake-prepared Southern California

The California Residential Mitigation Program opens enrollment in the new Retrofit Program

Sacramento, California — California homeowners in certain Bay Area cities and Southern California will be eligible for a seismic adjustment grant of up to $13,000. Through May 31, 2023, eligible homeowners in San Francisco, Oakland, Berkeley, Los Angeles, and Pasadena can apply for grants to bolster their soft-floor homes against earthquake damage. These funds are available thanks to a risk mitigation grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and are administered by the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES). The Earthquake Soft Story (ESS) Pilot Program is part of the California Earthquake Mitigation Program (CRMP).

The CRMP was created by the California Earthquake Authority (CEA) and Cal OES in 2011 to help Californians harden their homes against earthquake damage through incentive programs. The first of these programs, Earthquake Brace + Bolt, has already awarded grants to nearly 20,000 homeowners to complete the upgrade.

Soft-storey homes that may qualify for this pilot program have one floor of living space built over a garage. These structures are vulnerable to damage because they may not be able to withstand lateral movement from earthquake shaking. Homes with this condition may be subject to partial or complete collapse during an earthquake.

“The launch of the Earthquake Soft-Story Program pilot will help eligible Bay Area and Southern California homeowners prepare for the next major earthquake by offsetting the cost of completing a seismic retrofit,” said Glenn Pomeroy, CEO of the California Earthquake Authority (CEA). . “The ESS Program can help homeowners protect their families and their investments, and we encourage ESS ZIP Codes residents to apply for financing during the enrollment period.”

Starting April 25 through May 31, 2023, eligible homeowners can apply for retrofit financing at www.EarthquakeSoftStory.com. Here they can also find detailed program information, choose from a list of general contractors trained by FEMA and licensed in California and view the full list of eligible ZIP codes. These ESS Scholarships will be available to eligible homeowners in 82 ZIP Codes.

Participating homeowners will be selected through a random drawing and notified via email if they are selected or if they are placed on a waiting list, after registration closes.

We expect to award approximately 375 grants worth up to $13,000 each depending on home type and appropriate retrofit. Making a soft-floor home more resistant to earthquake damage can be as simple as having a licensed contractor install new plywood sheathings or steel reinforcements on each side of the garage door and brace the walls around the garage.

“The growth and success of our Earthquake Brace + Bolt program has allowed us to take the next step in helping more Californians fortify their homes against earthquake risk,” said Janiele Maffei, CEA’s chief mitigation officer. “Because California is among the nation’s most earthquake-prone states and due to the vulnerability of thin-story homes, many Californians live in a thin-story building that is a prime candidate for retrofit. We are always looking for additional contractors with training to do this important work.”

Licensed contractors interested in participating should go to this section of the CRMP website where they can find all the resources they need to get started in the program. CRMP offers free FEMA training, free marketing materials and free listings to general contractors who have a valid California license (Type A or B).

About the Soft Earthquake Story (ESS) Program

Created by the California Residential Mitigation Program, the ESS Program provides grants to qualified California homeowners to help defray retrofit costs to reduce potential damage from earthquakes. Residential seismic retrofit makes the home more resistant to earthquake activity. For more information, please click here.

About the California Housing Mitigation Program (CRMP)

The CRMP was created in 2011 to help Californians strengthen their homes against earthquake damage. CRMP is a joint authority created by the California Earthquake Authority and the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services. For more information, please visit https://www.CaliforniaResidentialMitigationProgram.com/About-CRMP.

About earthquake strut + bolt (EBB)

Created by the California Housing Mitigation Program, the EBB program is offering up to $3,000 to help California homeowners retrofit their homes to reduce potential damage from earthquakes. Residential seismic retrofits stabilize the house on its foundation and add bracing, if necessary, around the perimeter of the crawl space, making it more resistant to earthquake activity. For more information, please visit www.EathquakeBraceBolt.com.

