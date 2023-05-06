Aftershocks shake Japan after one person was killed in an earthquake and homes were destroyed





TOKYO: Aftershocks rocked Japan a day after a powerful earthquake killed at least one person, as officials estimated damage from the tremor that destroyed several buildings on Saturday, as the 6.5-magnitude quake hit the central Ishikawa district mid-afternoon Friday at a depth of 12. kilometers (seven miles), according to the Japan Meteorological Agency. About 55 aftershocks, some strong, had occurred by Saturday morning, the agency said, warning that heavy rain could trigger landslides in the area. “Our staff are out to inspect the damage caused by the earthquake,” the Japan Disaster Management Agency said on Saturday. About 50 people moved to evacuation centers set up at schools and the city hall, and television footage showed a grocery store full of broken wine bottles and other products that fell from shelves, and some residents were seen clearing rubble in the rain. The wooden houses were partially destroyed. “I asked a carpenter for a temporary repair of the house, and the house is now covered with a blue canvas sheet to protect it from rainwater,” a man told public broadcaster NHK. The Japanese Shindo Seismic Scale, which has a maximum of seven. Earthquakes are common in Japan, which sits on the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” an arc of intense seismic activity that stretches across Southeast Asia and across the Pacific Basin. The state has strict building regulations aimed at ensuring buildings can withstand powerful earthquakes and routinely conducts emergency drills to prepare for a major shock. A 6.9-magnitude earthquake struck a fishing village in the same area in 2007, injuring hundreds and damaging more than 200 buildings on the Noto Peninsula – a scenic area on the Sea of ​​Japan coast. “I express my heartfelt condolences to the person who died and extend my sympathy to those affected by the disaster,” Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who returned from a tour of four African countries and Singapore, said on Friday. “The government will continue to take action with a sense of urgency while communicating closely with (officials) at the site,” Kishida told reporters. The earthquake off the northeast of the country in March 2011, which triggered a tsunami that left about 18,500 people dead or missing.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/world/rest-of-world/aftershocks-shake-japan-after-earthquake-kills-one-destroys-homes/articleshow/100026951.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos