Find out which Mississippi town is most likely to experience an earthquake





Mississippi doesn’t get many earthquakes, but when they do, certain areas are more vulnerable. The state ranked 40th in the seismic index, which means that another 39 states are likely to experience an earthquake. In fact, Missouri often feels the effects of earthquakes that occur in neighboring states. Earthquakes that occur in the state are usually mild.

Since 1817, Mississippi has only had four earthquakes of magnitude V or higher. When earthquakes occur in the state, it is essential to know where they are most likely to occur. In Missouri, the city most likely to experience an earthquake is Winstonville.

Evaluation of the Winstonville Earthquake Index

Winstonville ranks first in the state with a score of 1.04 on the seismic index. Compared to California’s first-placed town of McGee Creek, with a score of 167.57, a rating of 1.04 isn’t too bad. But for locals living in Mississippi, it’s worth knowing which places are most at risk.

A little about the earthquake capital of Mississippi

The city of Winstonville is small, with just 0.29 sq mi of land and a population of 153 in 2020. Most citizens own their homes. The town’s motto is “A city on the move”. Winstonville is located in Bolivar County along with nine other towns and five cities. The two county seats are Cleveland and Rossall.

The city experiences mild weather, with an average temperature throughout the year of 62.3 degrees Fahrenheit. The city gets about 12 inches of precipitation per year than the American average. However, even with the extra rainfall, the city experiences two fewer days of rain on average than the rest of the states. The rainy season is November through May.

There are no schools within the city of Winstonville, but citizens are served by the North Bolivar Unified School District. The district includes IT Montgomery Elementary, Brooks Elementary and Northside High School.

Winstonville has the most earthquakes in Mississippi.

© SevenMaps / Shutterstock.com

Bolivar County

Bolivar Province was established in 1836 and named after Simon Bolivar, the liberator of South America. The first county courthouse was built in 1841. After its construction, the county seat moved to a few other towns before settling in Rosedale in the early 1870s. At the time, Rosedale was known as Floreyville before it officially changed its name in 1876.

The Civil War was a turbulent time for the county, as it had been invaded by numerous Union attacks. During these attacks, the county’s first courthouse was burned down, along with many homes and buildings. Years after the war ended, in the 1920s, the two courthouses that remain to this day were built in the county.

There is only one college in the county – Delta State University. It was opened as a teachers’ college in 1925 and has since developed into a multi-purpose university. The university offers undergraduate and graduate programs, as well as an aviation program that first opened in the 1980s. The official mascot name for the college and the name for the sports team is the Statesmen, due to the role that state representative Walter Steelers Jr. played in the development of the college. However, since the 1980s, college students have created an unofficial mascot that has recently received some national attention. The Fighting Okra, the name given to the boxing glove-wearing okra suit, was featured in an ESPN ad in 2023.

The county is industrial, with about 2,260 acres of industrial parks within Cleveland, Shelby, and Rossall. Baxter Pharmaceuticals owns one of the largest pharmaceutical companies in the United States – one of its largest plants is in Cleveland. The industrial nature of the county has also led to the success of the Rosedale-Bolivar County Port. It is now one of the fastest growing ports on the inland waterway system.

Wildlife in Bolivar Province

Bolivar Province is home to a great deal of wildlife, especially small mammals, birds, and reptiles. A few native species live there, including the wild turkey, fox squirrel, Virginia opossum, and white heron. Several endangered species have also been discovered. Greater Prairie Chickens, also called Boomers, live in Bolivar County and other parts of Mississippi. While the species was once present, it has become a rare sight due to habitat loss. Northern partridges have also been spotted in and around Bolívar Province. This bird is native to North America and gets its name from the sound it makes when whistling.

Animals are more often affected by earthquakes than humans, and they can usually detect them sooner, too. Earthquakes can destroy the nests and breeding grounds of the species, which can be detrimental to animals like the larger prairie chicken already dealing with habitat loss.

Prairie chicken is one of the rare species called Bolivar County.

© Rob Palmer Photography / Shutterstock.com

