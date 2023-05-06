More than 50 aftershocks hit Japan the day after the powerful earthquake





Japan recorded more than 50 aftershocks on Saturday, a day after a powerful 6.5-magnitude earthquake struck the country, killing one person and injuring dozens.

Nearly 55 aftershocks, some strong, hit Saturday morning, Japan’s disaster management agency said, as it warned that heavy rains could trigger landslides in affected areas.

The 6.5-magnitude quake hit the central Ishikawa prefecture on Friday noon at a depth of 12 kilometers, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

The agency said at least 23 people were injured. The deceased has been identified as a 65-year-old man who fell from a ladder during the earthquake.

“Our staff are inspecting the damage caused by the quake,” an official from Suzu in Ishikawa prefecture, the worst-affected city, told AFP.

About 1,630 residents of Suzhou have been evacuated, with about 250 seeking refuge in evacuation centres, Jiji News Agency reported late Saturday.

The agency added that more than 100 families in the area were without running water as of Saturday afternoon, and roads were closed in many areas.

Officials said earlier that the city provided temporary public supplies after running water turned brown in parts of the area.

Videos that emerged online of the tremors showed a grocery store filled with broken wine bottles and other products that had fallen off shelves.

Gravitas: An earthquake strikes the central Ishikawa region of Japan

Some residents were seen removing rubble in the rain after their wooden houses were partially destroyed.

“I asked a carpenter to temporarily fix the house, and the house is now covered with blue cloth to protect it from rainwater,” a man told public broadcaster NHK.

East Japan Railways said bullet trains connecting Tokyo and Kanazawa in Ishikawa Prefecture were paused on Friday for safety checks, but resumed with some delay.

Train services were disrupted in other regions in the aftermath of the quake, as passengers were out during a public holiday in Japan, as part of a series of holidays known as “Golden Week” when many people travel for leisure or to visit family.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who recently returned from a tour of four African countries and Singapore, on Friday expressed his condolences to the family of the deceased.

“I express my heartfelt condolences to the person who died and extend my condolences to those affected by the disaster,” Kishida said.

“The government will continue to take action urgently while communicating closely with (officials) at the scene,” Kishida told reporters.

(With inputs from agencies)

