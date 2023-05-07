San Jose Earthquakes vs LAFC: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels and kick-off time





Here you can watch San Jose Earthquakes vs LAFC in MLS on TV or live stream.

Los Angeles FC will look to keep their unbeaten record intact when they travel to Levi’s Stadium on Saturday night to take on the San Jose Earthquakes in Major League Soccer.

The Quakes have had a strong start to the season and are currently in the top five in the Western Conference, while LAFC is still winless after eight games.

San Jose ended a losing streak on Sunday with a 2-2 draw at Q2 against Austin – a match in which the visitors took the lead on two occasions either side of halftime.

Goals from Jackson Yueill and Jeremy Ebobisse weren’t enough for the Texans to score the most points on the day, but that point earned meant the Quakes stayed put.

Lucie Gonzalez’s men are fifth in the Western Conference standings heading into the playoffs this weekend, just five points behind the first-place Seattle Sounders.

LAFC has been a standout in both MLS and on the continental stage this season, defeating a familiar opponent in the semi-finals of the CONCACAF Champions League on Wednesday.

Steve Cherundolo’s players must now turn their attention to four consecutive MLS matches in order to extend their stellar unbeaten streak, which has seen them concede just six goals in eight matches.

With seven goals in his first eight matches, Bouanga is the second-leading scorer in MLS this season, behind Jordan Morris of the Sounders.

GOAL brings you everything you need to know about where to watch the game on TV and how to stream it online.

starting time

The San Jose Earthquakes take on LAFC at Levi’s Stadium on May 6.

How to watch Earthquakes vs Los Angeles online – TV channels and live streams

Long-term absentees Judson, Nathan Cardoso and Nico Tsakiris are the only players absent from the match.

San Jose Earthquakes Possible XI: Marcinkowski; Akabo, Mensah; Rodriguez, Mary; Yewell, Grosso, Mountaineer; Spinoza, Sinking, Cowell

Watch every Major League Soccer game, including the playoffs. Available on all your devices with the Apple TV app — including Apple devices, smart TVs, streaming devices, set-top boxes, game consoles, and the web at tv.apple.com.

Los Angeles News

LAFC still has Maxime Crepeau unavailable, and expects his return only in the second half of the season. LAFC will once again rely on Denis Bouanga for goalscoring, as he is their top scorer with six goals to his name.

Possible LAFC XI: McCarthy. Hollingshead, Murillo, Chiellini, Mansions; Sanchez. Tillman, Acosta, Cifuentes; Villa, Bwanga

Face to face record

Over the last five head-to-head matches, the San Jose Earthquakes have been victorious three times and LAFC has been victorious twice. The home team has won all of its last five games. The away team has not won this encounter since San Jose did in 2020.

