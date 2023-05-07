The government is lagging behind in earthquake preparedness





A mild earthquake that shook Dhaka on the morning of May 4 left disaster experts worried as they found it to be a sign of a massive earthquake in the making. The Bangladesh Meteorological Department says the epicenter of the 4.3-magnitude earthquake was 14 kilometers southeast of Dhaka in Dohar state and this is a new epicenter as no tectonic plates or faults have been identified there. From January 2018 to September 2021, the Meteorological Department recorded 47 earthquakes, 16 of which originated within the country and the rest either in India, Myanmar or the Bay of Bengal. There are three tectonic plates in the region that meet at the Bangladesh border and five major fault zones in and around Bangladesh, mostly in the eastern parts. A scientific assessment of earthquake vulnerability by Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha recently said that if a magnitude 6.9 earthquake occurs along the Madhupur fault line, which is very close to Dhaka, about 865,000 buildings will collapse, about 210,000 people will die and the losses will be financial. Incurred will be about $ 25 billion. Available data and expert opinions indicate that Bangladesh is vulnerable to a massive earthquake, but the government’s preparedness does not reflect the seriousness of the risks.

There are two phases of seismic disaster management. Pre-earthquake preventive measures include strict rules and regulations, monitoring and an early signal system. The second phase is post-earthquake which requires capacity building for rapid response, rescue and evacuation operations and appropriate treatment facilities in hospitals. There remains a time period of 20 to 60 seconds, when actions such as turning off all electric, gas and water lines can be arranged through a built-in automated process. The disaster management earlier requested the gas supply authorities to install an automatic shut-off system, but there was no progress in this direction. In order to resist earthquakes, experts recommend avoiding the use of burnt bricks and replacing them with concrete tiles, which are cheaper, environmentally friendly, and give greater ability to absorb shocks during tremors, but the use of bricks continued unabated. However, the most important task is to ensure earthquake-resistant buildings where government performance is poor. It has guidelines and plans in place such as the National Building Code 2015 to deal with earthquake fallout. There are also guidelines for making hazardous buildings earthquake-resistant through “retrofitting”. All these rules and regulations have so far been a complete failure.

Geologists have long warned that Bangladesh is at risk of a massive earthquake. They said this by analyzing earthquake records, recent seismic activity, and the country’s geological and tectonic setting. Therefore, it is high time that the government takes the issue of earthquake preparedness seriously and ensures that building codes are strictly followed when it comes to the earthquake resistance of buildings. Disaster management for earthquakes is a cross-sectoral concern and, as such, every government agency has to play its part. Utility providers, particularly gas and power authorities, should immediately install an automatic shutdown system, which could reduce the human cost of the disaster.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newagebd.net/article/201002/govt-lags-behind-in-earthquake-preparedness The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos