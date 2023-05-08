Weak earthquake in New Brunswick shakes Maine





Today’s earthquake struck just east of the US-Canada border in New Brunswick at the orange star within the concentric colored circles. Photo: USGS

A weak earthquake struck eastern Canada near the US/Canada border this morning, causing a small shake in eastern Maine. According to the USGS, the quake occurred in waters off the shore of Deer Island in the Canadian province of New Brunswick, just 8.7 miles northeast of Eastport, Maine. The weak event with a magnitude of 2.0 occurred at a depth of 7.7 kilometers at 4:15 a.m. ET.

This map reflects earthquakes over the past 30 days in New Brunswick, with the purple dot showing the strongest group. Photo: Earthquakes Canada

According to Canada’s Department of Earthquakes, the Canadian equivalent of the USGS, and a unit of Canada’s Minister of Natural Resources, 9 earthquakes have been recorded in New Brunswick in the last 30 days. The strongest event in the last 30 days was a 2.5-magnitude event that occurred on May 5 southwest of St. Paul.

Earthquakes are also no stranger to Maine. While this earthquake struck just outside of Maine, earthquakes occur from time to time in the state as well. One of the most powerful earthquakes in recent times was a magnitude 4.5 event on Oct. 16, 2012 in East Waterboro, about 13 miles northwest of Saco.

According to the Department of Conservation’s Maine Geological Survey, seismic activity in Maine is typical of the Appalachian region of northeastern North America. “There is a low but consistent rate of occurrence of earthquakes,” they report, adding, “Earthquakes are presumed to be caused by recent stress sometimes released along areas of weakness in the Earth’s crust, but a more specific cause of earthquake activity is not known.”

