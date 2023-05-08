Georgia: An earthquake





Report an earthquake in Georgia

Updated: 8:06 AM EST May 8, 2023

Hide text Show text

Minutes to the right now. Paula, thank you. It’s time for Congress to agree to raise the state’s debt ceiling. The Chancellor of the Treasury warns that there will be no good options left once the government defaults on its bills. Amy Low in Washington. Well, well, Aaron and fate, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen’s words only add to the urgency here, as President Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy are set to meet on Tuesday and pay off a financial deal soon. It was widely agreed that financial and economic chaos would carry it. Strung up for cash, the government could soon run out and default on its debts. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warns that the consequences will be unprecedented. That would be permanently higher borrowing costs for Americans to buy a house and a car and failure to raise the debt ceiling could cause a major economic downturn. But Republicans and Democrats are far from resolved. The House of Commons passes a bill of progressive spending costs in exchange to raise their cap in the Senate by agreement and in writing, and we will not vote for a clot on any bill without substantial reforms. manufactured crisis. And that’s what a manufactured crisis is. And President Biden and the Democrats are refusing to bow to Republican demands, pledging to keep the debt ceiling and spending costs separate. in Washington. AMY LU WYFF NEWS FOUR TIMES AT 650. The World Video Game Hall of Fame has announced its class of 2023 to include WII esports, which launched with the NINTENDO WII in 2006 and introduced the world to motion controls. Also the last of us. The game became a hit in 2013 and spawned the HBO series of the same name. The list also includes ODD DUCKS, a little known computer space that came out in 1971 and HIT BARBIE’s 1996 inductee to the International Video Game Hall of Fame. Is that strong museum in rochester, new york. AIRBNB is launching a budget-friendly listing category called AIRBNB Rooms, and renting a private bedroom instead of an entire house isn’t new for the vacation rental platform, but there are a few features added now. The listings will clearly indicate whether the bedroom doors have locks and whether the bathrooms are private or shared. You can also see if people besides the host, will be home at the same time as watching. There is now also a host passport, which can give guests more information about the person they are staying with. A university in South Carolina will block access to the popular social media app, TIK TOK. Coastal Carolina’s decision was announced during a board meeting Thursday. The university will block access to TIK TOK on wired campus and CSU WI-FI networks. Officials say the move is designed to keep the university’s network secure and takes into account the safety and privacy of students, faculty, and staff. Last year, Governor Henry McMaster took action to block access to TIKTOK from all state government electronic devices. AS IN PICKENS, HOSTED ON SATURDAY BY EASTERN CHEROKEE SOUTHERN IROKO AND UNITED TRIBES. The event involved a different gathering of tribesmen dancing, singing, drumming and all things Native American culture. It is important for us to come together to connect with each other and show our friendship, as our ancestors did. Nelson says it’s important to educate people about Native American culture and make them aware that a large number of tribes with thousands of Native Americans still live throughout the Palmetto State. At 652 in Anderson County, boats are hitting the water this weekend for a chance to earn some revitalization rights while also raising money for cancer research. The 17th Annual Dragon Boat Festival at Portman Marina Saturday Celebrated every year through 2017 all over the water taking to the water in specially designed boats. Organizers say everyone in attendance showed up to honor those affected by cancer and support the advanced research at PRISMA HEALTH. Some of those lab related research projects, this bench is called bedside. Some of these experiences are in other clinical trials. Some of these are intended to improve patients’ quality of life when they are being treated. And many of them are now linked to both improving survival and actually preventing cancer. Organizers say more than $308,000 has been raised at the festival. I guess you can call the dog the days of spring. Dozens of dogs gathered at LYMAN METHODIST CHURCH for PRESIDENT’S ANNUAL PAUL’S DOG FUN WALK, and their owners walked to raise funds for the SpartanBURG Humane Society on Saturday and for results for the dogs. Out of the ugliest dog and dog, the rulers wanted to go home. Lots of cute dogs out there. Well, Jontenth, Grenfell is looking for the next master. and Miss Juneteenth scholarship recipients. Candidates must be a first- or recent-year senior at a senior secondary school or in their first year of university. The candidate must also have a 3.5 GPA or higher, and must submit a 500-word essay titled WHAT JUNETEENTH MEANS TO ME. Each winner will receive a $2,500 grant. The application deadline is May 28. he

Report an earthquake in Georgia

Updated: 8:06 AM EST May 8, 2023

The US Geological Survey reported that an earthquake occurred early Monday morning in Georgia. The magnitude 2.47 earthquake occurred around 2:30 a.m. near Sparta, Georgia, and Barta is 86 miles from Atlanta. More news: Coroner identifies woman found dead in upstate apartment complex

Sparta, JA. –

The US Geological Survey reported that an earthquake occurred early Monday morning in Georgia.

The 2.47-magnitude earthquake occurred at around 2:30 a.m. near Sparta, Georgia.

Sparta is located 86 miles from Atlanta.

More news:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wyff4.com/article/georgia-earthquake-may8/43824320 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos