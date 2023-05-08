Nearly $15 billion needed to recover from the earthquake in Syria





The Syria Earthquake Recovery Needs Assessment (SIRNA) estimates total damages and losses at nearly $9 billion, said Mustafa Benlamlih, the UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator for Syria, who led the effort alongside the UN country team.

“The United Nations is working tirelessly to respond to the series of powerful earthquakes that struck Turkey and Syria in February 2023, and is dedicated to working with both local authorities and the international community to improve our coordinated response and prioritize recovery to assist affected communities,” said Mr. Benlimleih.

Track disaster risk priorities

Stemming from a collaborative effort among 11 UN agencies, funds and programs operating in Syria, the report aims to assess the impact of earthquakes on 38 sub-districts in five governorates in the country.

The assessment highlighted estimates of major damages and losses across sectors and governorates, and priorities for recovery and disaster risk reduction and their implications for early and resilient recovery across Syria.

It also provided details of the extent of the losses and recovery needs caused by the earthquake to already weak infrastructure and services across Syria as a result of 12 years of conflict.

In the absence of a recovery, Mr. Benlimlieh warned, “we can expect the number of people in need of humanitarian assistance to rise significantly by 2024.”

Millions depend on aid

A 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck the border region between Turkey and Syria on February 6, followed by another quake of almost the same magnitude. One of the biggest disasters to hit the region in recent times, tens of thousands of people were killed and many more injured, with thousands of collapsed buildings causing countless people to experience harsh winter conditions.

Earthquakes have struck as the humanitarian crisis in northwest Syria has reached its highest level since the conflict began, with 4.1 million people relying on humanitarian aid to survive.

Learn more about what the UN is doing to help Syria here.

Sirna: The United Nations Assessment of the Syria Earthquake Recovery

