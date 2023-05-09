Albanian Ombudsman raises questions about post-earthquake reconstruction – EURACTIV.com





Nearly four years after the earthquake that killed 51 people and displaced thousands in November 2019, the Albanian Ombudsman has raised concerns about the many who still struggle with housing problems.

The magnitude 6.4 earthquake hit Durres County in the early hours of November 19 with several large aftershocks and about 2,000 smaller quakes in the following days. She immediately settled a number of buildings in the port city of Durres and smaller inland towns.

Numerous buildings were damaged throughout the county and in the capital, Tirana, which led to numerous demolitions.

In the Albanian Ombudsman’s 2022 report, it was noted that many families continued to struggle after the disaster, including due to expropriation and slow progress in reconstruction. Specifically, the report indicates that institutions have not been fully transparent with regard to housing in terms of those affected by the reconstruction process and who are part of the housing programmes.

“In our requests, we have consistently requested information regarding the duration of the administrative process… The answers received for these cases were not exhaustive and, in some cases, we found a non-transparent attitude of the responsible institutions.” Report notes.

For many families, especially those with limited incomes, this leads to a deterioration of their economic conditions under conditions where the need to provide additional income is necessary to enable safe housing with a normal standard of living.

“This situation also reflects greatly on the residents of rural areas who continue to live in difficult living conditions due to the impossibility of leaving residential areas, in emergency conditions, as they have to take care of their agricultural economy and living beings as they are the only means of subsistence.”

In the aftermath of the earthquake, many rural residents were provided alternative housing within miles of their homes. This meant that they could not take care of livestock or farmland, a major source of income and sustenance for them. As a result, many have been living in temporary housing next to their damaged homes, such as tents or containers, or even in the damaged buildings themselves.

The report indicates that the issue of expropriation in the public interest and specifically that relating to the development of new areas in Tirana in Combinat and “5 Magi” raises concerns about how it will be implemented and that the legal framework should be considered carefully in order not to violate the rights of the affected individuals.

In January 2022, residents of the Magi V district clashed with police over the forced eviction and demolition of about 400 homes that the municipality said were irreparably damaged by the earthquake. However, plans to develop the area date back to 2018, the year before the earthquake.

The European Union and international donors have pledged about 1.15 billion euros to help Albania in the reconstruction process. The EU Delegation in Tirana and various UN agencies are distributing funds and supervising multiple reconstruction projects, including the rebuilding of multiple schools.

At the end of 2022, the International Monetary Fund, in the latest statement of the Governing Council, called on the Albanian authorities to publish public procurement contracts related to epidemic and earthquake recovery expenses, and the names of the companies that won the contracts. and their beneficiaries.

Since the earthquake and then the pandemic, the IMF has asked the Albanian government in all missions to make funds for these two events transparent, but it reports that this has not happened yet.

(Alice Taylor | Exit.al)

(Alice Taylor | Exit.al)

