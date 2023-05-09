



The devastating earthquake that hit Turkey earlier in February caused more than 45,000 deaths in the country. According to World Bank data, earthquake damage is said to have exceeded $34 billion. This has serious economic and political repercussions for the country, which will affect the elections scheduled for May this year.

The damage it suffered, in terms of lives and property, is ironic because Turkey is a rich country with the largest GDP per capita in the West Asia-North Africa region with a high human development index. The damage from the earthquake, coupled with continued inflation and an influx of refugees, exacerbated the socio-economic conditions in the country.

After the devastating earthquake, there were widespread reports of nepotism and corruption leading to a deadly building boom. It is believed that the loss of life and property is also caused by nepotism on the part of the current leader, Erdogan. Opposition parties in Yemen are a direct result of poor construction practices and a lack of oversight by regulatory authorities. Critics say corruption caused more deaths than the earthquake. The state blamed Erdogan and his policies for the great devastation caused by the earthquake.

This brings us back to a similar situation in 1999 when Türkiye was hit by a major earthquake. Then the poor response and relief efforts to the earthquake angered the population. This resulted in the incumbent losing the next election. Erdogan took power in 2003, riding the populist wave in Turkey, promising better governance and an end to corruption. He ruled like an elected dictator based on religious populism. The Erdoğan administration saw the centralization of power and the weakening of state institutions in his favor by placing loyalists in key positions. This can be attributed to the slow response and lack of adequate preparations for a natural disaster. His tenure saw a building boom fueled by the country’s foreign and corporate debt, creating an image of Turkey’s growth as the number of buildings grew. In 2007, the new rules for earthquake-resistant construction were established. However, the rules were relaxed, and amnesty granted to those who had paid the “earthquake tax”. This led to the construction of buildings that were vulnerable to earthquake damage.

Erdogan’s foreign policy shift after coming to power in 2003 was not successful due to Ankara’s democratic backsliding and increasingly confrontational foreign policy. Between 2003 and 2018, the percentage of people living below the poverty line in Turkey decreased to 8.5 percent. The growth was led by higher capital spending by the government, which was financed through external debt, and this became one of the main factors in the rise in inflation in the country. In the past five years, the currency has weakened quite a bit especially after interest rate cuts despite high inflation in the country.

Inflation peaked at 85% last year. Despite this, Erdogan asked the central bank to lower interest rates to improve his chances in the elections this year. Normally, rates are increased during inflation to control the money supply in the economy. Loose monetary policy caused the lira to lose three-quarters of its value against the dollar, and a weaker currency made imports more expensive, adding to inflation problems. October 2022 witnessed a peak of inflation at 85.51 percent, an increase of 137 percent. As of February 2023, inflation has fallen to 55.18%. However, the losses from the earthquake will magnify the economic problems Turkey is facing. The economic situation has direct implications for the May elections.

The recent earthquake and the government’s late reaction also affected Erdogan’s electoral prospects. The most affected are people in rural areas and the working classes. Based on experience, as previously discussed, people often vote for who rebuilds their homes. Any action taken by the government to rebuild homes for the people will increase inflation by increasing the money supply in the economy. Inflation is an additional limitation of such measures.

Given these events, the earthquake could not have come at a bad time for Erdogan. Although there were speculations about the postponement of the elections, Erdogan ruled out this possibility and suggested holding the elections on May 14.

Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the leader of the opposition party for the upcoming elections, is a veteran politician who has vowed to reverse what they describe as Erdogan’s erosion of democracy. According to various polls, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the leader of the presidential bloc called the National Alliance, is ahead of Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Based on opinion polls, Kilicdaroglu is leading at an average of 50%, while Erdogan’s supporters stand at 44%. As of March 14, 2023, six names have announced their candidacy for the presidential elections. The condition is to obtain more than 50% of the votes; If not, a run-off between the two biggest opponents will take place on May 28. The list of the Supreme Council for Elections shows that about 36 political parties will field candidates in the upcoming elections. As of May 8, according to estimates, Kilicdaroglu is ahead of Erdogan by 1.8% in projected votes and the chance of winning the presidency is 58% for Kilicdaroglu and 42% for Erdogan. Elections in Türkiye will be close.

Erdoğan has won every election over the past 20 years, and this May he is running for his third term as president. Analysts see that Erdogan’s control over politics, society and the economy in Turkey is increasing thanks to his authoritarian policies. Thus, his popularity began to decline even before the earthquake, due to the economic crisis and his ruling style. These challenges represent and reduce Erdogan’s chances of winning the elections this year.

The coalition led by Kemal Kilicdaroglu must unite to challenge Erdogan. If there are holes in the shield, Erdogan could potentially exploit them. The coalition consists of six political parties, and there is still some disagreement over Kilicdaroglu as opposition leader. Earthquakes and economic difficulties “cannot be the end” of the current regime in Turkey. But Erdoğan will certainly find it difficult to maintain his grip on power because it was already under threat even before the earthquake.

[Photo Voice of America, via Wikimedia Commons]

Gokireddy Hima Bindu and Aditya Kumar are postgraduate researchers in the Department of Geopolitics and International Relations (MAHE), Manipal, Karnataka, India. The views and opinions expressed in this article are the views and opinions of the author.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thegeopolitics.com/economic-and-electoral-impacts-of-earthquake-in-turkey/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos