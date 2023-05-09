



In a rubbish-strewn valley overlooked by one of the oldest churches in the world, the air is filled with flies. A thin, mud-clogged stream passes tents and makeshift shelters piled on the base of a mountain. There is a smell of mold and human waste. Children play in the dirt outside while their parents sit in the shade, seeking some respite from the soaring temperatures. Here in Antakya, thousands of survivors of the twin earthquakes that struck southern Turkey on February 6th, 2023, have been left to fend for themselves.

Just up the hill, their homes are in ruins. Many homes were destroyed by the massive boulders, and many rendered uninhabitable. Those who were lucky enough to escape fled downhill into the valley, where they have lived ever since.

Meryem Dogru and her husband, Ramzi, said they and their two young children spent most of the first month after the earthquake living abroad. In the cold and rain – temperatures in February regularly dropped below freezing at night – they waited for help to arrive. But AFAD, the state-run agency that manages disasters and emergencies, never showed up. They were given shelter by foreign aid organizations. Hide Donmez, Mariam’s mother, said she was only given a tent after a German volunteer saw her digging with her bare hands through the rubble to uncover one of her daughters, who was buried with her husband and child. “Without that person,” she said, “we would have nothing.”

Now, the bitter cold had been replaced by scorching heat. Sun bakes blue and white tents – in the afternoons, it’s almost impossible to stay inside. The children’s arms are covered in angry red mosquito bites, which they scratch absentmindedly until they bleed. Because of the heat and humidity, they started seeing venomous snakes running around, Ramsey says. There are no schools for children to attend, and no hospitals. Who knows when their lives will return to normal? However, this week they were asked to go to the polls and vote in an election that could change the course of Turkey’s history. The ruling Justice and Development Party, led by authoritarian President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, faces a real challenge from a motley coalition of opposition parties.

Tectonic shifts. Editorial photo: A poster of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is splayed sideways in Antakya, in the south of the country. Top to bottom: Ramzi Dogru and his family spent a month outside after the earthquake. Mountains of removed rubble are piling up in the countryside around Antakya. Hide Dunmez lost one of her daughters in the earthquake

In Antakya, questions of national destiny seem far from the most urgent needs. “I couldn’t even put my daughter’s tombstone,” Dönmez said. “Why should we have elections?”

Three months ago, Antakya was a city of nearly half a million people and a UNESCO World Heritage site dating back thousands of years. It had one of the most distinctive and diverse cultures in modern Turkey and was known for its bright green olives, salty cheese and spicy kebabs served on oversized metal trays. The city’s museums house some of the best preserved mosaics and antiquities from the Seleucid, Roman, and Byzantine eras. Its winding sandstone streets have hidden centuries-old churches, synagogues and mosques. The city was a stronghold of the opposition.

Now, much of what made Antakya unique has been destroyed or dispersed by earthquakes that have killed at least 50,000 people in Turkey. In 2019, the number of voters in Hatay Province, which includes Antakya, was more than 1 million people. According to Hatay Mayor Luto Savas, a member of the opposition Republican People’s Party who leads the coalition challenging Erdogan, an estimated 475,000 people have fled the devastation. With few places to live apart from tents and plastic containers, many have gone to cities outside the affected region such as Antalya, Izmir and Istanbul. There isn’t much to go back to at the moment – Savvas said that nearly 100,000 buildings in Hatay have been destroyed or will need to be because they are unsafe.

More than 23,000 people have died in Hatay alone, according to Savvas, nearly half of the official number of deaths recorded in Turkey. Tens of thousands were injured. The national government has been blamed for being inactive in its response and turning a blind eye to breaking building codes. Three months after the earthquake, the municipal authorities are still finding the bodies and trying to match them to their relatives. Savvas said more than 2,000 bodies remain unidentified. He added, “When people lose their family members and loved ones, it is difficult to focus on elections. We cannot prepare for elections at a time when people are suffering greatly.”

Aftershocks from top to bottom: Cats who have lost their owners roam the streets of Antakya. The city’s main shopping district is in ruins. Ali Bilgin is the regional coordinator of the non-governmental election monitoring organization Oy ve Otesi. An election truck for the Republican People’s Party, Turkey’s main opposition party. Salgam seller

However, the elections will not be delayed, and when voters head to the polls on Sunday, they must cast their ballots in the city where they are registered. The deadline for the change of registration was April 2. According to the Turkish Elections Board, 1.6 million of the 2 million voters who fled the quake zones did not. More than 90% of the voters there are not registered again, said Fuat Gövce, the mukhtar of Habibi Nekar, a neighborhood in central Antakya. In order to vote, they will have to return to the destroyed city.

Flights to Hatay are restricted to aid and rescue workers until May 17, and the city has only one road leading into its Oy ve Otesi, an election-monitoring NGO, both campaigns have organized buses that would, in theory, bring voters from far away to polling stations. Oy ve Otesi has launched a website that brings together earthquake-affected people in need of bus tickets and donors willing to pay for them. So far, 22,000 people have been registered, a tiny fraction of the 1.5 million displaced people. Getting everyone back would require tens of thousands of buses — an unbelievable number — and the voters who turn up will need accommodation, which is in short supply. Savaş expects no more than 10% of those who left to return.

“Wherever an earthquake occurs, and where things are out of place, that place is more vulnerable to manipulation.”

Election observers fear that many votes will go to waste or, worse, be used for voter fraud. “Wherever there is an earthquake, wherever things are out of place, that place is more vulnerable to manipulation,” said Ali Bilgin, Hatay’s lawyer and regional coordinator on Oy ve Otesi.

Oy ve Otesi aims to get at least one volunteer at every polling station in Turkey next Sunday’s election – there are more than 55,000 of them. “We are there at seven o’clock, we see the ballot box empty, and then we watch it until the end of the day,” said Ertem Orkon, the head of the organization. So we make sure that nothing happens during the day. We see every piece of paper that is handed to the person, every envelope that goes into the ballot box.”

Top-down rubble problem: Dilek Durkan (left), an earthquake survivor, climbs through the rubble. Loto Savas, Mayor of Hatay Province and CHP member. Hotel ruins in the city center. Dilek Apartments was one of the few buildings that did not collapse during the earthquake. Her family waited for ten days for help to arrive after the earthquake, but no one came

The election could go either way, as polls show there is only a couple of percentage points between President Erdogan and Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the main opposition candidate. The fate of the country may depend on the ability of those fleeing the earthquake to reach the polls and vote fairly.

In the cement yard outside their home in the Defne neighborhood of Antakya, the Durkan family sat on plastic chairs around a small table topped with paper cups of dark Turkish coffee. Their lives have been confined to this spot since the earthquake in February. They sleep, eat, cook, and clean here, and are too afraid to return to their building that looms ominously over them. Their conversations, too, fizzled out that night three months ago. Tea and sweets Four generations of the family contemplate the earthquake and its aftermath.

The opposition in Türkiye launched its election campaign with hope. It promises voters a better future, after the steady erosion of democracy in Erdogan’s 21 years in power, and the collapse of living standards in recent years.

Dilek Durkan, the eldest daughter, remembers waking up to non-stop tremors. The noise of collapsing buildings around the city sounded “like bombs”. Everyone on Durkan’s block made it out alive – their house didn’t collapse but was left cracking. They and dozens of neighbors huddled around a fire in the yard and burned what they found – clothes, blankets and logs – as they waited for help. nothing. Their skins grew covered in ash, dust and dirt. They were there for ten days, Delek said. It was the worst ten days of her life.

Top-down External Opportunities: Poster of Kemal Kilicdaroglu, Leader of the CHP. Many Syrians who fled their homeland and found refuge in Antakya now find themselves homeless again. Tent camp for the homeless. Fuat Göfte, the mukhtar of the Habibi Neskar neighborhood in Antakya, in the central district of the city.

Mounting in desperation, Delek sets off for the city. She walked through piles of rubble and heard screams coming from below. I begged the AFAD teams to dig but they didn’t have enough equipment. She and her sisters walked for miles in search of food and water. They felt completely left on their own.

Dilek said that both the current AKP and the local municipality, which is run by the CHP, has failed to help her and her family. The older generation of her family are devoted CHP supporters and believe that a victory for the opposition will bring better days. But Dilek and her sisters, who spoke to me with dark rings of restlessness around their eyes, couldn’t see how a new government could make things better. “Look at this,” she said, “they have hope, but young people…we have no hope. Maybe because we went out and saw what it was like in those early days.”

In Turkey as a whole, millions are waiting anxiously to see if the elections will change their lives. But in the tent city, Dilek’s desperation is shared by many. A middle-aged man named Adnan Dali held his infant daughter, Azad, whose skull was elongated due to congenital hydrocephalus, or water on the brain. Her hair was in full bloom and her head was strewn with bed sores. Adnan was sweating in the midday heat as the girl nodded in his arms. He has not been able to take Azad to the doctor since the earthquake. Adnan intends to vote for the CHP but does not expect things to improve even if the opposition wins. He said, “We have neither security nor security.” “Nothing will change.”

Smoking a cigarette in her tent, Dönmez cursed all current and opposition politicians. She pointed to the portraits of her dead daughter, son-in-law and grandson pinned to the walls of her tent. She said, “I lost everything.” I refused to vote. She took her cigarette in her left hand and imitated bringing a ballot paper towards her with her right hand. “You know what I’m going to do? I’m going to burn that ballot,” she said, making a sound like an explosion of flame. Her blue eyes sparkled in thought. ■

Erin O’Brien is a freelance writer living in Türkiye

Photo by Bradley Secker

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.economist.com/1843/2023/05/09/why-must-we-have-an-election-turkish-earthquake-survivors-wish-a-plague-on-every-party The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

