10 wooden decks passed earthquake test





The building swayed as it would have in the 1999 Jiji earthquake in Taiwan. The 7.7-magnitude earthquake killed more than 2,000 people. Buildings made of steel and concrete were destroyed.

But the wood-frame soaring, which was recently built on the Scripps Ranch shake table at UC San Diego, showed no visible damage.

“The building is good. We don’t need a fix. We probably need to fix some drywall but that’s about it, said Shilling Bay, a professor of civil engineering at the Colorado College of Mines and principal investigator on the Tallwood project.

The Tallwood Project is a partnership between UCSD and the Colorado School of Mines, among other universities. Her audition for the 10-story building is remarkable in many ways.

First, it was the tallest full-size building ever built and tested on a shaking table. Second, use a safe earthquake-proof design called “swing walls”.

And, of course, its columns and beams are made from that sustainable resource, wood.

Shilling Bay, with the Colorado School of Mines, was the principal investigator for a vibration table test of a ten-story wood-framed building. May 9, 2023

“Another great advantage of wood is light. It’s only one-fifth the weight of concrete. And it’s very forgiving. It’s like a big tree in a windstorm.” Bay said.

This building is also designed to accommodate the movement of the earth. In fact, the bottoms of the outer walls rise off the ground because they are rocky, secured by flexible steel cables.

“The bottom of the wall is going to go up about an inch. A little less than an inch, and then on the other side,” said Joel Conte, professor of structural engineering at UCSD Jacobs School of Engineering.

“And this wall is already pressed against the foundation with these strings. You can see two cross strings. They’re like huge bungee cords,” Conte added.

The California building code now allows buildings up to 18 stories tall to be built from what is called universal lumber. The industry needs to be convinced that timber buildings are safe and practical.

Among the many people who showed up and donned hard hats at the Tallwood Project test was a representative of the Boise Cascade logging and lumber processing company, which built the columns and beams for the shake-tested building.

“So putting buildings out of wood actually provides a place to store carbon. It’s good for the environment, for the industry, and good for you and me,” said Daniel Cheney, director of engineering for Boise Cascade.

The other simulated earthquake today is the Northridge earthquake in California, measuring 6.7 on the Richter scale.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.kpbs.org/news/science-technology/2023/05/09/10-story-wood-building-passes-earthquake-test

