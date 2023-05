Researchers make discoveries off the Pacific coast to better understand earthquakes: ‘messengers from the depths’

PACIFIC BEACH, WA — Researchers at the University of Washington have made a crucial discovery to help them better understand earthquake zones off the West Coast.

The findings give them more insight into a part of the country that could cause a major earthquake.

Associate Professor Evan Solomon said, “It provides a fuller (sic) understanding of the fundamentals, the basic understanding of how subduction zones work.

Solomon and other researchers study subduction zones — the underwater regions that produce earthquakes when tectonic plates collide.

California earthquakes shake and awaken nearby residents

Researchers from the University of Washington have detected warm liquid coming from the sea floor. (Fox News)

The research team detected warm fluid coming from the seafloor off the coast of Oregon, giving them a better idea of ​​how tectonic plates hold themselves in place between large earthquakes.

Solomon said: “They are like messengers of the depths.” “They give us a pure, completely intact sample of what fluids look like at plate boundaries at these depths.”

The discovery occurred along the Cascadia Subduction Zone – a fault line more than 600 miles long that stretches from southern British Columbia to northern California.

The Cascadia Subduction stretches more than 600 miles from southern British Columbia to northern California. (Fox News)

Small earthquakes have been reported near the Oakland Zoo in California

Solomon hopes the research will help improve prediction of future earthquakes.

“This new discovery provides new information for our models about how subduction zones work,” Solomon said. These models could eventually be used to predict earthquakes.

The Pacific coast is about 100 miles from the Cascadia Subduction, and that means coastal cities will quickly feel the impact of the quake.

“Once the shaking stops, we have about 15 to 30 minutes to get to higher ground before the first tsunami hits,” said Scott Cameron, a geologist from Seabrook, Washington.

Earthquakes rock Mauna Loa volcano in Hawaii during unrest, causing minor damage

Coastal cities have plans ready in case of flooding from an earthquake. (Fox News)

Coastal cities pay close attention to earthquake threats and need the latest information to prepare for it.

“The key is to communicate what we know,” said Cameron. “Right now, we have models and understanding based on the best science we have available. And we need to make sure that gets out to the public.”

Click here for the FOX NEWS app

There is a 15% chance of a major earthquake occurring at the Cascadia subduction zone over the next 50 years. If that happens, experts believe it could be compared to the 2011 earthquake and tsunami in Japan that killed nearly 20,000 people.

Jake Karalexis joined Fox News in 2022 as a multimedia reporter based in Seattle.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foxnews.com/us/researchers-make-discovery-northern-pacific-coast-studying-earthquakes-fuller-understanding The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos