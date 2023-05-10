Women serve as the backbone of the Cianjur-Indonesia earthquake response





The Family Resilience Triggers (Motekar) of the Cianjur District Bureau of Population Management, Family Planning, Women’s Empowerment and Child Protection (DPPKBP3A) is the backbone of the collection of Sex, Age and Disability Disaggregated Data (SADDD) for the humanitarian response to the Cianjur earthquake in late 2022. Despite all the challenges they faced In visiting displacement tents in hard-to-reach areas, for Ati Sumiati (45), Ani Yunengsih (40) and Nuryaidah (46), this is an important task that they carry out with pride. To help ensure that the needs of women and girls affected by the Cianjur earthquake are prioritized.

As part of the Pulih Bersama C-Surge project supported by the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT), UNFPA in Indonesia has collaborated with the National Disaster Management Authority (BNPB) and the Ministry of Women Empowerment and Child Protection (KPPPA) to train enumerators in the use of essential population and collection tools. Quickly classified data online for disaster response: ArcGIS Survey123 and visualization through the ArcGIS Dashboard process. These tools were used to collect SADDD in the Cianjur earthquake response.

Ati, Ani, and Nur were among the 77 researchers who conducted a SADDD cohort in November 2022 in the five most affected Cianjur sub-regions: Cugenang, Pacet, Warung Kondang, Cianjur, and Gekbrong.

“The training only took 1-2 days because we needed them to start working as quickly as possible. We focused on introducing the tools, how to read the questionnaires, understand the content and purpose of the questionnaire, and how to ask the questions so that the respondents understand,” said Narawi Pramodharta, Geographic and Human Data Analyst of the United Nations Population Fund in Indonesia.

“Using the ArcGIS survey app helped make data collection faster and data access more accessible … so that the government could deliver assistance faster and more accurately in the hardest hit areas,” recalls Ati.

“By collecting data, we found that earthquake survivors have many urgent needs… We collected data from women and girls… from all villages, and the needs of women and girls are basically the same such as blankets, menstrual pads, medicines, and underwear.” Nour explained.SADDD also helps identify the specific needs of women and girls who face higher risks of GBV in disaster situations as well as other vulnerable groups such as women with disabilities and older women with special needs.With this critical information, the humanitarian response can provide Targeted assistance that meets the needs of women and girls.

For Noor, who used to volunteer at Integrated Health Service Centers (posyandu), being involved in Cianjur’s disaster response is part of her responsibility as a volunteer. “I decided to work as a freelancer so that I could dedicate my life to helping the community, especially women and children.” Likewise, Annie and Atie are motivated to contribute to improving the health and protection of women and children in their communities.

As catalysts for family resilience, Atti, Annie and Nour helped make a difference in the lives of community members.

By providing informal education to local women, Ati has contributed to changing healthy behaviours. “As a motikar, I help raise awareness among mothers so that they can visit Integrated Service Centers (posyandu) to access maternal and child health services.”

Aani also takes pride in improving the awareness of people in her community, which has helped reduce teen pregnancy and child marriage. Al-Ani explained, “We educated men and women about the reasons for child marriage, which usually occurs at the age of 15-19, and that the minimum age for marriage is 19 years.” We also help couples navigate the legal process of registering their marriage. “We have given guidance to women to postpone and plan their marriage and pregnancy,” Nour added.

Equally important, motekars also help in cases of gender-based violence. “Motekars identify victims of violence, mediate divorce cases, and help with legal documents for children,” Ati explained.

Motikars’ role in protecting the rights of women and children in daily life makes them the right agents to conduct SADDD GROUP.

“The earthquake happened on Monday. On Sunday, we already planned to hold an education session in Kojinang on Tuesday. After the earthquake hit the area, we still went there, not for the educational session, but to distribute the aid we collected from individual donations.” Seeing the impact of the earthquake…but fortunately the area where I live was not affected.”

Access to the affected areas was not easy. “The streets are crowded and slippery because of the rain. Cars can’t go there. So we have to either walk or ride a motorbike. We divide ourselves into different teams that go to different areas. There were four people in each team,” Noor explained. “It would rain a lot, But we try to enjoy it.”

Although Ati. Ani and Nur were not affected by the earthquake, so helping the Cianjur community is their priority. “When we met a woman, she was so excited to see us that she hugged us…she said, ‘I don’t know who would listen to me.’” So we’re doing this work not only to collect data but also to provide moral support.

In the end, Ati, Ani and Noor hope that people’s lives will return to normal in Cianjur. “We hope Cianjur will recover soon,” they said firmly.

Rahmi Diane Agostino

Communication Analyst, UNFPA Indonesia

