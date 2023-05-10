Turkish Christians build more than 100 homes for earthquake victims, evangelical focus





Those who directly experienced the back-to-back earthquakes in Turkey’s Kahramanmaraş region that shook the ground on February 6, leaving 50,783 dead (official figures), still have vivid memories.

Those were days of tragedies that filled television sets and the front pages of newspapers with images of collapsed buildings, shattered concrete and crowds of people waiting uncertainly in the streets.

How to organize all the emergency humanitarian aid needed by the hundreds of thousands of survivors on the ground is quickly becoming the major issue to be resolved.

While mobilizing rescue teams from different parts of the world, inside Turkey, the Protestant Church Foundation started a humanitarian work that did not stop.

“The death toll continues to rise. Tens of thousands of people who survived remain homeless,” the organization says.

One of their first tasks was to negotiate with the authorities of Hatay Samandağ and Hatay Vakifli the temporary transfer of a warehouse and land, in order to organize the trucking of materials and, at the same time, the installation of up to six containers, four containers. Two are used to store material aid, and two are temporary dormitories for volunteer teams.

They explained that “the infrastructure for both the containers and the toilets is complete, and is now being actively used.”

From February to date, several trucks and minibuses have been distributing food, hygiene products for women and children, water, fuel, stoves, firewood, and medical gauze, among many other things.

They also distributed clothes, cooking utensils and kitchen utensils to the families living in the tents.

Distributing food and clothing and building latrines… The opportunities for assistance and service are enormous.

In the midst of the disaster, the Protestant Church Foundation says it has worked hard over the past months to help victims make their new daily routines as easy as possible, because even doing laundry has become a “challenge”.

To solve this problem, we have installed washing machines and dryers in different regions of Hatay Samandağ, while following up and maintaining them. For example, we installed two washers and two dryers in two different cities and supplied them with about 30 packets of laundry soap and 30 boxes of fabric softener on a regular basis.”

The other major shortage in the area is tents. Although they bought 30 tents shortly after the earthquake and distributed them in Samandag, they have received another 200 from China in recent weeks and are now working on distributing them to local families.

In addition to general needs, there are also special needs. For example, we gave a laptop to a college student so that he can continue his studies. Or, for example, we will provide a cradle and some supplies for a pregnant woman who is going to give birth, ”the Foundation notes.

They also worked to provide recreational and educational activities for the children of the affected families. “Since the early days of the earthquake, sponsors affiliated with our foundation have visited the area at various times, to identify needs on the ground and work to provide as much organizational support as possible.”

Furthermore, “Brothers and sisters from our churches volunteer to assist in many services and capacities, such as distributing aid, unloading goods from warehouses, providing needed materials, cooking, etc.”

The main initiative in the Foundation’s ongoing aid campaign is the “Tiny House” project, which consists of building 25 square meters of two-bedroom temporary homes in the Hatay region.

They are “working to build homes for those who lost their homes in the Hatay earthquake, giving priority to brothers and sisters in faith.”

“We have achieved our initial goal of 100 homes. We are now working on completing our second goal of 140 homes. So far, we have prepared and installed 106 wooden homes that have been handed over to families living in the area,” the foundation adds.

The project is being implemented by a “team of volunteers working full time in the area. Although we are building these houses in the Hatay region, we are also trying to meet the housing demand that believers in neighboring provinces may have. For example, we sent a container home to a believing brother in Malatya.

Besides the houses, the local Protestants also worked to install toilets and bathtubs, because “sanitation is one of the biggest needs in Hatay”.

So far, “we have provided a total of 39 toilet units and 27 shower units. We provide all equipments for each unit and make sure they are delivered already finished. We also add an electric heater for each shower,” they say.

According to the foundation, “It appears that the material and spiritual needs of the people of the region will continue for a long time… May the Lord strengthen us during this time, so that we can continue to serve the survivors with the same desire and enthusiasm as always. May he continue to use his church to comfort those affected by the earthquake at this difficult time.” “.

