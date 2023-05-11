The massive Oregon-produced lumber has proven robust in the earthquake test of tall buildings





As timber collectively becomes a popular building material, researchers want to know how it affects an earthquake

PORTLAND, OR (KOIN) — Large Oregon manufactured lumber underwent a test with magnitude 6.7 and 7.7 earthquakes on a shake stand in San Diego on Tuesday as researchers work to see if tall buildings constructed using the material will be resilient. for earthquakes.

A 10-story, massive-timber structure produced by Lyon-based Freres Engineered Wood has been erected on a vibration pad in San Diego as part of the Natural Hazards Research Infrastructure (NHERI) TallWood project.

The project is led by Dr. Schilling Pei of the Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering at the Colorado College of Mines. He and a group of other collaborators and researchers from around the country wanted to know how the collective timbers would move when jostled by large tremors.

Collectively timber has become a popular building material and is considered a greener and faster alternative to building structures using steel and concrete. It is made of layers of wood bonded together.

New building codes have recently been updated to allow more wooden tall buildings to be built in the United States. Because of this, many have wondered how this material can withstand an earthquake.

“Collective timbering is part of a massive trend in architecture and construction, but the seismic performance of tall buildings made with these new systems is not as well understood as other existing building systems,” said Pai.

The structure tested by Pei and his team was a lateral system with a vibrating wall suitable for areas where the risk of an earthquake is high.

The building was designed so that damage from the earthquake was minimal and could be quickly repaired.

The swing wall system is made of solid wood wall panel fixed to the ground with steel cables or rods with high tension forces inside.

“When subjected to lateral forces, the wooden wall panels will sway back and forth – reducing the effects of the earthquake – and then the steel bars will pull the building back into a plumb level once the earthquake has passed,” Pai explained.

Vibration testing on the platform began in late April. On Tuesday, May 9, the building passed two tests: a repeat of the 6.7-magnitude Northridge earthquake that occurred in 1994 near Los Angeles, and a repeat of the 7.7-magnitude Chi-Chi earthquake that occurred in Japan in 1999.

The TallWood Project withstood both earthquakes.

According to a press release from NEHRI TallWood, the structure will undergo tests for a range of seismic scores on the Richter scale, from magnitude 4 to magnitude 8.

After learning that the building made from his company’s wood withstood both tough tests on Tuesday, Tyler Freres, vice president of sales for Freres Engineer Wood, said, “Seismic resilience is of paramount importance, not only from a health and safety perspective but also from a societal cost standpoint. If we could design new, habitable buildings after a major seismic event, we would reduce the human toll from natural disasters and lower the cost of reconstruction.As we have seen from our own local natural disasters, wildfires, people have been displaced for years, not days.This should help. greatly reducing the suffering of the people involved in the earthquake.”

The project is funded by grants from the National Science Foundation, and researchers from Oregon State University and a consortium of other universities are collaborating on construction and research.

