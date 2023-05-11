Discover the North Carolina city most likely to experience an earthquake





You may be familiar with tornadoes and hurricanes in the Tar Heel State, but what about earthquakes? Not only do earthquakes cause the ground to shake, but they can also trigger landslides, avalanches, rockslides, and tsunamis. Approximately 500,000 earthquakes occur annually in the United States, with the “Ring of Fire” around Hawaii being a hot spot. Most of them occur along defects at plate boundaries. Fortunately, there are no active fault areas in North Carolina. But small, random earthquakes can happen. Find out which North Carolina city is most likely to experience an earthquake, including how common it is in the state.

What is the most earthquake-prone city in North Carolina? Which North Carolina city is most likely to experience an earthquake? Hendersonville.

© Nolichuckyjake / Shutterstock.com

Hendersonville is the city most likely to experience an earthquake in North Carolina. According to the Earthquake Hazards Index, Hendersonville has a higher relative risk of earthquakes than the rest of the state.

Hendersonville has an earthquake index of 3.23, compared to the 0.18 magnitude possessed by North Carolina as a whole. The United States has an index score of 1.81, so Hendersonville has a higher than average risk of experiencing an earthquake. But it also has a below average chance of seeing a tornado.

About Hendersonville, North Carolina

Hendersonville is located 22 miles south of Asheville in western North Carolina. Known as the “City of the Four Seasons,” it’s a popular place for North Carolinians to go apple picking, visit a mountain brewery, or stroll along the downtown art and culinary scene. Nestled in the majestic Blue Ridge Mountains, Hendersonville was established in 1847 after wealthy farmers moved from the low country to the area. Today the area features an attractive and bustling city center and over 15,000 residents.

How bad are the earthquakes in Hendersonville, NC? Hendersonville has experienced dozens of earthquakes over the past 90 years.

© Inked Pixels / Shutterstock.com

Although you are more likely to experience an earthquake in Hendersonville than in the rest of the state, the chance of an earthquake is still relatively low. The region has experienced about a dozen earthquakes in the past 90 years. and two scored an intensity of 3.5 or higher.

The most recent earthquake occurred in Hendersonville in December of 2022. The magnitude 2.7 earthquake hit the city and was felt in Asheville. Residents felt wasteful late into the night, but no major damage was reported.

What is a fault line near Hendersonville, NC?

The fault line closest to Hendersonville, North Carolina, is the inactive Brevard fault zone. It is more than 400 miles long and stretches through Virginia, North Carolina, Georgia, and Alabama. This fault played a major role in the uplift of the Appalachian Mountains. Most earthquakes in North Carolina occur along the Brevard Fault. Fortunately, large and destructive earthquakes in the state are rare. But North Carolina can also feel major earthquakes from neighboring states.

Where do most earthquakes occur in North Carolina? Where is the worst? The Brevard Rift runs through western North Carolina in the mountains.

© Yiwenz / Shutterstock.com

There are no active faults in North Carolina, but the inactive Brevard Volt line still runs through part of the state. Most of the state’s earthquakes occur near this fault line in western North Carolina. But earthquakes in the state are relatively small and scattered, nothing like what California has experienced.

The worst and most damaging earthquakes occurred in Wilkesboro (1861), Asheville (1916), Mitchell County (1926), and Henderson County (1981). All of these areas are located in the western part of the state.

Are earthquakes common in North Carolina?

Seismic events are relatively common in North Carolina. However, the east coast is not as seismically active as the west coast. Most earthquakes in North Carolina are not felt or noticed by people. Those that cause some vibration are mild and generally do no harm. Even the largest earthquakes in the state are no more than three or five. Major earthquakes are six or higher. The highest recorded earthquake in the past 100 years was in North Carolina, 5.2.

Wildlife around Hendersonville and how earthquakes affect it

Due to its mountainous location, there is an abundance of wildlife around the town of Hendersonville. The Blue Ridge Mountains contain more than 50 species of mammals, hundreds of birds, and dozens of reptiles and amphibians.

Here are some of the animals you might find:

Black bears, red wolves, elk hawks, peregrine falcon, wild turkeys, beaver, turtles

Earthquakes can have devastating effects on wildlife, especially when they are catastrophic. Earth’s ecosystems can change permanently, displacing many animals from their homes. Landslides and mudslides can also hit animals. But small earthquakes don’t do much harm other than causing some species to become upset.

