Researchers are testing how wooden structures can withstand an earthquake





SEATTLE (COMO) — Researchers from the University of Washington in San Diego are conducting seismic tests with the tallest building ever on a shaking table.

University officials said the project is part of a potential push for widespread use of plywood in tall buildings in earthquake-prone areas such as Washington state.

Successive vibration tests are just one step in proving their ability to reduce the environmental impact of buildings and make them earthquake-resistant. Researchers hope to eventually see these wood structures serve as a greener alternative to concrete in Seattle neighborhoods like Capitol Hill.

The footage shows a 120-foot-tall log building withstanding two simulated earthquakes in the space of five minutes Tuesday morning.

“At the moment, it’s a little scary. After that, it’s festive,” stated Jeffrey Berman, a professor of civil and environmental engineering at the University of Washington. He is responsible for designing the building’s earthquake force resistance system.

[We’re] It proves that collective sustainable wood buildings in high seismic zones can perform well for large earthquakes.”

The first simulates the magnitude of the 6.7-magnitude Northridge earthquake in 1994. The second is equivalent to the 7.7-magnitude earthquake in Taiwan in 1999.

“It is definitely the tallest massive all-wood building. We don’t have concrete or steel structural elements,” added Sarah Wechman, a doctoral student at the University of Washington in civil and environmental engineering.

It reported that the top of the structure had moved about a foot, and that the entire building was undamaged. She said that this is a better result than tests of similar reinforced concrete buildings.

The number of earthquakes experienced during this test far exceeds the number of earthquakes the building would experience in real life, and I think the fact that we were still free of damage in this condition is very remarkable and exciting for the potential future use of this system,” added Wichmann.

A press release explained that the researchers will use the data from Tuesday’s simulations to improve their computer models so that builders can predict how similar structures might hold up in the event of an earthquake.

This 10-story building was designed to be located in the Capitol Hill neighborhood of Seattle.

“It’s a neighborhood that’s been recently zoned, and this building concept, the structural configuration would be applicable to Capitol Hill,” Berman said. “There are no such projects in the pipeline yet, but this is the hope that will spur that on.”

The researchers say they have at least 30 more earthquake simulations planned for that building.

