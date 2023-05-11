A 7.6-magnitude earthquake struck near Tonga Thursday morning as residents jostle the streets amid fears of a tsunami.





A 7.6-magnitude earthquake struck near Tonga.

The quake struck early Thursday morning at a depth of 212 km, according to the Australian government’s Australian Geological Sciences Service.

The epicenter was 95 km northwest of Hiifu on the island of Niwatubutapu.

The US Tsunami Warning System said no tsunami warning had been issued.

The Met Office also said there were no tsunami concerns in Australia, which is just over 3,500km from Tonga.

“It is not expected that a 7.5-magnitude earthquake near Tonga will cause a tsunami threat to Australia or its marine areas,” it said on Twitter.

The earthquake was followed by a 5.1-magnitude aftershock.

The earthquake was also reported to have been felt by those living on the neighboring islands of Wallis and Futuna and Samoa.

The shaking woke the Tongans and they rushed out into the streets as neighborhoods rocked back and forth from the quake.

It is the second largest earthquake in 2023.

The biggest was in February on the border between Turkey and Syria, where nearly 60,000 people were killed when a 7.8-magnitude earthquake shook the two countries.

This was followed by a 7.7-magnitude earthquake and strong aftershocks that caused more damage and casualties, as local residents trapped under buildings were waiting for help.

It is estimated that 14 million people were affected by the natural disaster, and the United Nations estimates that another 1.5 million were left homeless.

This is the deadliest earthquake since the 2010 Haiti earthquake, which killed 250,000 people.

