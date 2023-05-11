An earthquake shakes Mexico City and the earthquake warning is not activated | News





An earthquake measuring 3.0 on the Richter scale was detected Wednesday night in Mexico City, the National Seismological Survey reports. However, although there were multiple alert systems within the city, none of them were activated.

The D.C. government quoted a terse statement indicating that the observed motion did not meet seismic warning criteria “because, in the first seconds, the energy estimate did not exceed predetermined levels.”

The Mayor’s offices’ Integrated Risk Management and Civil Protection units confirmed that no incidents were reported after the event

The Center for Control, Command, Communication, Computing and Quality (C5) has published a reminder to citizens, in response to the alarm expressed on social networks: “We remind citizens that seismic alerts are not activated when the epicenter is within Mexico City. We are on alert for any emergency.”

Mexico City (CDMX) experiences a moderate but perfectly normal frequency of local earthquakes due to its geographical location in an area of ​​high seismic activity. This activity is due to geological faults. Over time, these earthquakes have been the subject of numerous scientific studies and publications in specialized journals, allowing for a better understanding of seismic phenomena in the city.

There is a white balance after the movement, said Metropolitan Government Minister Marty Patrice, in an interview with Milenio. He emphasized that although “some felt a strong tremor, the epicenter was here,” he said. In addition, he notes that alarms in the city sound “when earthquakes of magnitude 5.5 or greater are recorded.”

The quake that occurred on Wednesday can be classified under the category of small earthquakes, which are characterized by their low strength and short tremors.

These seismic events have been observed to originate from the Valley of Mexico and have occurred frequently in recent weeks.

Last Monday, the “seismic alert in the Mexican capital” was triggered by mistake, causing surprise, uncertainty and alarm among many residents.

Mexico City authorities reported that ongoing surveillance and aerial inspections of the city are continuing, with no reports of damage or injuries.

Although there were no official alerts, some residents of the municipality chose to vacate their residences and later reported that they experienced different events and sensations in different areas of the municipality.

