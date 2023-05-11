Disaster risk profile warns Canada is not prepared for a major earthquake





OTTAWA — The first draft of a new national disaster risk assessment report warns that a major earthquake in British Columbia or parts of Ontario and Quebec could quickly become Canada’s largest natural disaster.

The National Risk Profile published Thursday morning is the government’s first attempt to identify the biggest threats Canada faces from natural disasters and find ways to limit potential damage.

“It’s kind of like driving on the motorway, and that’s our attempt at lighting – to turn on the lights and light more on the road so people can anticipate hazards,” Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair said at a news conference.

This first report deals with floods, fires and earthquakes. Extreme heat and hurricanes will come in the next version.

And for now, even though floods and fires have become annual problems in much of the country, the Canadian public appears to be ill-informed and unprepared for the increased risks of natural disasters.

There are also major gaps in government planning, limited knowledge of what mitigation measures will work best, and coordination problems between levels of government when disaster strikes.

In 2021, a public opinion poll found, the report said, three-quarters of Canadians felt they lived in areas of low or moderate risk for natural disasters, and all but a small fraction of the rest said they had no idea what their level of risk was. He was.

Moreover, only 1 in 10 Canadians have done anything to reduce the risk of a weather-related emergency to their home.

Earthquakes are much rarer in Canada than floods and wildfires, but when a major earthquake strikes the damage will be much greater.

British Columbia is at risk of a magnitude 9.0 earthquake. For comparison, the earthquake that struck Türkiye and Syria in February had a magnitude of 7.8. It was a 9.0-magnitude earthquake in Japan that triggered a 15-meter tsunami in 2011, which disrupted power supplies and cooling systems at a nuclear power plant.

The Insurance Bureau of Canada said in the report that damage from the 9.0 earthquake in British Columbia could exceed $75 billion. To date, the costliest natural disaster in Canada was the 2017 wildfire in Fort McMurray, Alta., which resulted in an estimated $10 billion in damages.

Quebec has two seismic zones, and while it is unlikely that the resulting earthquakes will be like those in British Columbia, the Insurance Bureau estimates that a large quake there could cause up to $61 billion in damages. The Charlevoix seismic region in northeastern Quebec has been hit by at least five earthquakes of magnitude greater than 6.0 in the past four centuries.

“The expected losses from a one-in-500-year earthquake in the Charlevoix seismic region or on Canada’s west coast would be higher than any natural hazard to which the country is exposed,” the report said.

What increases the earthquake risk is that the areas will touch many of Canada’s most populous cities – Vancouver, Montreal, Ottawa, Toronto and Quebec City.

Because of the geology of the Quebec-Ontario region, and the fact that many buildings in parts of those cities were built before building codes implied earthquake preparation, a smaller earthquake can cause more damage.

Canada plans to launch an earthquake early warning system next year, which could give precious seconds of time for those not in the immediate epicenter to get to safety before dangerous tremors begin.

Blair said there is also an effort to provide updated flood maps that are better indicators of which homes or businesses face the greatest flood risks. The budget in March also promised $15.3 million to create an online portal where Canadians can access information about their property.

He said some efforts are underway to map fire hazards as well.

Dangerous events are increasing in frequency and severity, Blair said, and officials must think about what might come to make sure the country is prepared.

He said the report’s findings show the need to make “significant investments, for example in certain types of critical infrastructure, to prevent these types of events”.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on May 11, 2023.

Mia Rapson, The Canadian Press

