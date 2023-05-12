Magnitude 5.4 earthquake shakes Northern California





A 5.4-magnitude earthquake struck parts of Northern California just before 4:20 p.m. Thursday, disrupting some California Highway Patrol communications.

The epicenter was at Lake Almanor in northwest Plumas County, about 40 miles from Chico and 50 miles from Oroville. The feeling of it was at least as far away as Sacramento.

CHP station Yuba-Sutter reported that its 911 cellphone lines were down as of 4:40 p.m., and the station advised anyone who could not access 911 through their cellphone to call (530) 332-1200.

The earthquake shook Sacramento though only a minor shake. Workers on the upper floors of downtown high-rises felt it the most, as the flickering of lights caused panic in a city unaccustomed to shaking.

In the past 10 days, there have been no earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

An average of five earthquakes of magnitude 5.0 to 6.0 occur annually in California and Nevada, according to a recent three-year data sample.

The earthquake occurred at a shallow depth. Did you feel this earthquake? Consider reporting to the USGS how you felt.

Learn what to do before and during an earthquake near you by signing up for the Unshaken newsletter, which breaks down emergency preparedness into small steps over the course of six weeks. Learn more about earthquake kits, the apps you need, Lucy Jones’ top tips, and more at latimes.com/Unshaken.

Part of this article was generated automatically by Quakebot, a computer application that monitors the most recent earthquakes detected by the USGS.

