Syria extends permission for the passage of United Nations aid after the devastating earthquake





Syria has extended its agreement to the United Nations to use two additional border crossings for earthquake relief efforts for another three months, according to an announcement made by Bassam Sabbagh, Syria’s ambassador to the United Nations, on Saturday.

In his statement on Twitter, al-Sabbagh said that Syria had decided to extend UN access to the border crossings at Bab al-Salama and al-Rai until August 13.

This decision follows the initial approval granted by Syrian President Bashar al-Assad on February 13, a week after the earthquake that killed more than 50,000 people in Turkey and Syria.

This decision comes out of #Syria’s keenness to enhance stability and improve the living and humanitarian situation for all Syrians, and it comes within its efforts to facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid to all those in need in all of Syria. 2/3

– Bassam Sabbagh (@AmbSYUN) May 13, 2023

A UN agreement to use these two border crossings is due to expire on Saturday.

The extension followed a request from the United Nations on Friday.

Mr. Assad’s initial approval to open the Bab al-Salama and al-Rahi crossings in February followed diplomacy from the United Arab Emirates. This decision allowed aid to be delivered to opposition-held areas in the northwest.

The United Nations had already been granted a Security Council mandate to use the Bab al-Hawa border crossing to deliver aid to millions of people in the northwest since 2014.

Aid agencies viewed the opening of the additional crossings as an important step in increasing deliveries.

The 7.8-magnitude earthquake, which occurred near the southern Turkish city of Gaziantep in February, caused severe damage and loss of life.

The earthquake occurred at a time when most people were inside their homes, adding to the losses caused by building collapses. Pictures of the blocks reduced to rubble or left with gaping holes gave a glimpse of the extent of the suffering.

The aftermath of the earthquake highlighted the critical importance of maintaining humanitarian access to northwestern Syria, a region home to millions of people who rely heavily on aid delivered through these border crossings after years of civil war.

Despite the extension, Amnesty International said that assistance through these crossings would remain legal under international law regardless of whether an extension is granted.

The organization said the critical nature of the UN’s cross-border relief operations was necessary to prevent further suffering of the civilian population in northwest Syria.

Aid organizations said the earthquake response also underscores the need for continued international cooperation in facing the disaster, with countries such as the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands and Romania stepping in to provide aid and support.

They said that as the region continues to struggle in the aftermath of the earthquake, expanding access to border crossings for aid distribution will play an important role in the recovery process.

Updated: May 13, 2023, 6:04 PM

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thenationalnews.com/mena/syria/2023/05/13/syria-extends-permission-for-un-aid-crossings-after-deadly-earthquake/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos