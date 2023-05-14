



Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – Alsumaria News reported that an official Iraqi report confirmed that seven earthquakes hit Iraq during the month of April.

Al-Sumaria explained that the earthquakes occurred in the governorates of Kirkuk, Diyala, Wasit and Diwaniyah.

A report issued by the Iraqi Meteorology and Seismology Authority stated that the number of earthquakes recorded by the Iraqi seismic monitoring network for this month amounted to 16, including seven earthquakes inside Iraq, five earthquakes inside Iran, two earthquakes in Syria, and two earthquakes in Syria. turkey.

Regarding the intensity of these tremors, the report indicated that they ranged between 2.5 and 4.6 degrees on the Richter scale, while their depths were about 28.5 kilometers.

It was observed that the western and southwestern regions of Iraq were free of any seismic activity, and this explains the nature of the movement of the Arabian plate and the location of Iraq in the northeastern part, and the increase in seismic activity towards the collision areas, specifically towards the north. The report indicated that northeastern Iraq.

On February 25, the Iraqi government announced that two earthquakes had been recorded in the governorates of Nineveh and Erbil, without any injuries or material losses.

A statement issued by the Iraqi Meteorology and Seismology Authority stated, on February 22, that an earthquake measuring 4.5 on the Richter scale struck the Nineveh Governorate in northern Iraq.

These earthquakes come on the heels of a devastating 7.8-magnitude earthquake that struck southern Turkey and northern Syria on February 6. The aftershocks of this earthquake reached other countries in the region and were felt by the residents of Lebanon and Iraq.

According to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the earthquake is the biggest disaster the country has experienced since 1939.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.iraqinews.com/iraq/7-earthquakes-hit-iraq-last-month/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

