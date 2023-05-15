The new earthquake was recorded in Colombia, in the province of Santander





A new shock was recorded in Colombia on Mother’s Day. As reported by the Colombian Geological Service, this new telluric motion had a magnitude of 4.7 and woke up Sunday morning, May 14, 2023, at 11:43 AM.

The unit reported that the epicenter of the quake was the municipality of Los Santos in Santander province. The earthquake occurred at a depth of 153 km.

It must be remembered that in the middle of Mother’s Day, Colombians were surprised in the early hours of the morning by an earthquake in Colombia that occurred in the municipality of Acacia in the province of Meta.

According to information from the SGC, the magnitude of this earthquake was recorded at 5.0.

What do you do if the vibrations startle you in bed?

Experts talk about how to adapt the call security situation when an earthquake strikes, whether we’re at home or in the workplace.

Mauricio Granados is the Disaster Management Coordinator for the Red Cross in Bogota. “If we are in bed, we must adopt a prone position to protect the head and neck, and this can happen with pillows during an earthquake,” he explains.

Besides, “If we are in the living room, in a study or in the office, we can adopt a protective position related to protecting the head and neck, we bend over and put ourselves in a fetal position. If possible, sit under the desk and hold each other’s feet.”

Another trick to keep in mind in this safe mode is to stay away from things like cabinets or windows that might fall on us

What do you do when the tremors pass?

Before evacuating your home, make sure the gas is turned off and the electrical buttons are disconnected.

Equip your survival kit with the essentials that can help you survive: radio, batteries, water, food, medicine, mist, etc.

It is preferable to put your shoes near the exit and not waste time changing clothes, leaving what is necessary with you.

Outside the house, look for Follow it, continuing on the exit path and to the right. Do it calmly, slowly, but gracefully.

Here are other recommendations during and after an earthquake:

1. Keep Calm: The first thing we must do is stay calm and avoid panic. If we are in a confined space, it is important that we find a safe place, such as under a table or in a door frame.

2. Stay away from falling objects: It is common for objects to move and fall to the ground during an earthquake. It is important to stay away from windows, mirrors, lamps, and other objects that may fall on us.

3. Evacuate the building, if necessary: ​​If we are in a building that moves a lot or shows damage, it is important to evacuate it immediately. It is advisable to identify emergency exits and escape routes in the event of an earthquake.

4. Do not use the elevator: During an earthquake, it is important not to use the elevator to evacuate the building. It is better to use the stairs and go down calmly and carefully.

5. Stay away from power poles and unstable structures: If we are on the street during an earthquake, it is important to stay away from power poles and unstable structures that could fall on us.

6. Stay informed: After an earthquake, it is important to stay informed of the recommendations of the authorities and the safety measures that should be followed. At the same time, it is important to be prepared for future shocks.

