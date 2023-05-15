LA Galaxy-Earthquakes prediction, pick, and how to watch





LA Galaxy and SJ Earthquakes meet in MLS! Watch our MLS odds series here, featuring LA Galaxy-SJ Earthquakes prediction, picks, and guide on how to watch.

The Galaxy (1-3-6) has been one of the biggest disappointments this year, currently sitting in last place in the Western Conference. The Los Angeles Galaxy lost their previous home game 3-1 to the Colorado Rapids, but bounced back with a 3-1 victory over the Seattle Sounders in the US Open Cup.

The Earthquakes (5-3-3) have been one of the biggest upsets this season, and are currently fifth in the conference. After losing 1-0 to Monterey Bay in the US Open Cup, the Goonies are undefeated in their last two matches, drawing 2-2 with Austin FC and winning 2-1 against Los Angeles FC.

Here are the LA Galaxy-SJ Earthquakes football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLS odds: LA Galaxy-Earthquakes odds

LA Galaxy: -125

San Jose Earthquakes: +270

Draw: +280

Over 2.5 goals: -184

Under 2.5 goals: +150

How to watch the LA Galaxy vs earthquakes

TV: Fox Deportes, Fox Sports 1, SiriusXM FC

Streaming: MLS Pass on Apple TV, FOX Sports App, Foxsports.com, Bet365, fuboTV, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue

Time: 9:30 PM ET / 6:30 PM PT

*Watch soccer LIVE with fuboTV (click for free trial)*

Why LA Galaxy can beat Earthquakes

If there was one MLS team that failed to deliver on its pre-season promise, it would be the Galaxy, who have just six points after 10 domestic games, the fewest for the club at this point in the season. It’s been a very tough open campaign for the LA Galaxy who were expected to make the playoffs this year.

Dignity Health Sports Park’s gold and white uniforms will be back with some momentum. After conceding five goals on aggregate against Orlando City and Colorado Rapids in MLS, the Los Angeles Galaxy are getting some momentum going after they beat Seattle Sounders in the US Open Cup. Julien Odd opened the scoring while Memo Rodriguez scored twice. The Galaxy did well in that game, controlling the ball 57% of the game and making nine total shots and five corner kicks.

Only three teams – Salt Lake City, Charlotte and Atlanta United – have conceded more than 17 goals. A lot of their problems on the offensive end have come simply from an inexplicable lack of finishing. The Los Angeles Galaxy go into this match with two other teams – New York Red Bulls and Kansas City – with eight goals, the worst records in the league.

Greg Vanney must be feeling the heat after two firings from coaches earlier this week as the Los Angeles coach struggled to persuade his players to rely on a basic, possession-based style. LA Galaxy should hold their own at home, as they have a 1-1-3 record, scoring seven goals and conceding nine.

Chris Mvenga, Sega Coulibaly and Douglas Costa are all out in this match as they deal with lower leg injuries. Jonathan dos Santos is questionable as he is dealing with a calf injury. Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez should find his groove in this match, as he is assisted in the front line by Dejan Jovelich, Rique Puig and Marky Delgado.

Why earthquakes can overtake the Los Angeles Galaxy

The Quakes are having a very different season after 11 games, as they have 18 points, their most total up to this point in an MLS regular season since 2016. The Quakes are ranked fifth in the West, trailing Seattle, Los Angeles FC, St. Louis, and Dallas. . Despite all of their success this season, San Jose only has a +1 goal difference over their first 11 matches.

Coach Luchi Gonzalez has not only improved the mentality of this team, but has had his players use a highly skilled and successful attacking style, which has been paying dividends lately. The Earthquakes shared the spoils with Austin FC in a 2-2 matchup at Q2 Stadium. Most recently, they snatched a 2-1 win over Los Angeles FC, with Cristian Espinosa scoring twice. The Quakes pulled off the win despite having 40% possession of the ball and only made three shots on goal and four corner kicks.

However, earthquakes are still struggling on the road. Through six matches across all competitions, they are yet to pick up a road victory, losing four and conceding every game. The 11 goals conceded away from home in the league contrasted starkly with the three goals they allowed at home over six games, after they kept three clean sheets.

Long-term absentees Judson and Nathan Cardoso will continue to watch games from the sidelines. Carlos Acapo was also out with a hamstring injury. Nico Tsakiris is questionable as he deals with adductor muscle pain. Cristian Espinosa should continue to lead the Earthquakes offense, as he looks to add eight goals and three assists. Jeremy Ibobisi ranks second in the team with five goals, while Gameiro Monteiro has provided two assists. Defender Carlos Acapo has one goal and one assist so far.

Final LA Galaxy – Earthquakes Prediction & Pick

Despite the home arena advantage, the LA Galaxy are still struggling to find their groove this season. San Jose might be able to get their first win on the road here in Carson.

Final Pick LA Galaxy-Earthquakes Prediction & Pick: San Jose Earthquakes (+270), Over 2.5 Goals (-184)

