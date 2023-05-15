Oldham News | Home news | Saddleworth Rotary Supports Türkiye/Syria Earthquake Victims





Pictured with a check for £1,000 is John Stocker and Jackie Snell

The terrifying images of the violent earthquakes that struck Turkey and Syria in February prompted the Saddleworth Rotary Club to support the victims.

The Rotary Club previously supported a local medical relief charity, UK-Med, and looked back on them to provide a large sum for their earthquake appeal.

UK-Med was established in Manchester nearly 30 years ago and continues to have strong links to the region, but has developed a worldwide reputation for supporting communities affected by war, conflict and natural disaster.

She was born from the NHS in the North West, but calls on volunteer NHS medical staff across the UK.

It manages a roster of nearly 1,000 trained NHS staff including surgeons, anesthesiologists and specialist nurses who can deploy anywhere in the world at short notice to save lives in an emergency.

The Saddleworth Rotary Club, aware of UK-Med’s reputation, knew that the money being donated would help save lives.

And although UK-Med was working in Ukraine and other parts of the world with medical emergencies in the aftermath of humanitarian crises, the medical charity responded immediately to the Turkey/Syria earthquake.

Within hours of the disaster, they dispatched a team of paramedics, emergency medical personnel, operations and logistics personnel to Turkey.

And in the days of disaster, they sent a field hospital from Manchester and got it up and running in Gaziantep, Turkey.

In the first three weeks of operation, UK-Med staff treated more than 6,000 patients, many of them homeless and suffering from trauma.

In Turkey, the emergency phase of UK-Med’s work has ended, but the charity continues to support the region’s health system.

Today UK-Med is working with a hospital in northwest Syria.

There they help build the capacity of the clinical team and procure medical equipment and supplies to enable the hospital to treat complex injuries.

Saddleworth Rotary Club has donated £1,000 to the UK-Med Earthquake Appeal in aid of the charity’s life-saving work.

At a recent meeting of the club, Chairman Dr Ian Brett and Vice-Chairman John Stocker presented a check for £1,000 to Jackie Snell of UK-Med.

Dr Brett said: ‘We are honored to have the opportunity to support the work, once again, of a local but internationally respected emergency medical charity.

“We know that the money will help the victims of this disaster recover from its devastating effects.”

In her response, Ms. Snell said: “We would like to thank the Saddleworth Rotary Club for this generous donation, which will assist in our work of saving lives in emergencies.”

