Panic! and Pájaro Board’ Olivia and the Invisible Earthquake, as KMBO Lands French Distribution (EXCLUSIVE)





Belgium panic! (“Adoration”), and Chilean Pajaro joins Oscar-nominated Vivemant Lundi! (“Flee” and “Mémorable”) and Spanish group Terremoto AIE to assemble the co-production force behind the animated feature “Olivia and the Invisible Earthquake.”

Filmax will handle distribution in Spain. KMBO will handle its domestic release in France. Gallic distributor is delivering strong box office showings in France for “Amazing Maurice” and current Ukrainian hit “Mavka: The Forest Song”

More from Variety

The production is headed by Terremoto AIE, which includes the studio Citoplasmas Stop Motion, Cornelius Films and Bígaro Films, all contributing to the feature.

Directed by Irene Iborra, who founded Citoplasmas with Edward Puertas and Adrian Iborra, the film brings to life the children’s book “La Pelicula de la vida” by Maite Carranza. Over 24,000 copies of the title have been sold in Spain and have been translated into seven languages. Adding a dash of French talent, artist Morgan Navarro penned the character designs. Jean-François Le Curie, director of the Rennes-based production company Vivement Lundi! According to Variety, “Pitching the project, I would say it’s a mix between ‘My Life as a Courgette’ and Ken Loach. The animated feature revolves around the young protagonist, 12-year-old Olivia, as she navigates through her turbulent life after her family faces eviction.” from their apartment.

The plot takes a twist when Olivia conjures up a cinematic universe to protect her younger brother Tim from their harsh reality. “Olivia discovers that the most important things in life aren’t material… that with those closest to you, you can face the earthquakes you find in your life,” Cornelius Films producer Mikel Maas told Variety.

Story continues

With a budget of around €5 million ($5.45 million), the film received support from various Spanish entities including RTVE, Televisió de Catalunya, À Punt, ICAA, ICEC, IVAC, Ibermedia and the City of Barcelona. International co-development support was initiated by Bretagne Cinéma, with additional production support recently contributed by the Bretagne Regional Fund.

The co-producers plan to stabilize the financial plan for the film in 2023, with shooting to begin at the beginning of 2024. Barcelona is the picturesque backdrop for the film, as the Spanish premiere of “Olivia and the Invisible Earthquake” is set for fall 2025.

The best lineup

Subscribe to Variety’s newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.yahoo.com/lifestyle/panique-p-jaro-board-olivia-090000092.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos