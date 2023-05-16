earthquake | National Catholic Reporter





“It is good for you that I go …” (John 16: 7).

Acts 16:22-34; Jn 16, 5-11

An earthquake in the middle of the night frees the prisoners and provides a metaphor for the constant resurrection power. Luke is determined to retell the gospel story of Jesus in the life of the early church. What Jesus did – he preached, healed and raised from the dead – the disciples did as well.

When Paul and Silas are beaten and imprisoned for preaching on Jesus in Philippi, they are resurrected and set free. The foundation of the old reality is transformed and opened to release new life and new freedom. (Acts 22:16 et seq.). The world is doing somersaults. The gospel cannot be restricted, and the new creation announced in the death and resurrection of Jesus cannot be traced back.

Jesus prepares his apostles for his departure: “I had better go, for when I go I will send counsel to you.” Jesus must go because the risen Christ is a transcendent order of being that no historical life can bear. His death and resurrection expand reality beyond caution and fear. Something completely new is happening, and Jesus’ disciples will be heralds of it. They want to hold on to it, but that would delay the Soul Age.

The departure of Jesus is what clears the way within them to receive the Holy Spirit. Just as music needs silence, so love needs longing. In ordinary human terms, we say that “absence makes the heart fonder.” In fact, couples often don’t know they’re in love until they part. It is the pain of absence that reveals how important another person is to us. We cannot live without them. Unity creates the space within our hearts that can hold the mutual love that unites us.

So, the process of expanding love should begin. Then the church was born. She is now calling the Church to a new life. Grief, loss and introspection, the deepest incomplete prayer endured by the disciples after the death of Jesus, became the foundation of the Church at Pentecost. He returns to them with wind, fire and earthquakes.

If we believe in Jesus, we must make his life, death, and resurrection the foundation of our existence. In liturgical terms, we are entering the dark period between Ascension and Pentecost. Jesus must go far to come back to us with the Holy Spirit. It is a sacred time of waiting and longing for the birth of something new and wonderful.

Only lovers understand that the next step they take will change everything. Only if they gave up their old lives would they be opened to enter a new future that they could not have imagined. Only immigrants and refugees truly understand the risks they take to find a new life. Only ardent beginners and dying pioneers know that their dreams await them, far beyond ordinary reality.

Only the Holy Spirit knows the future and gives us the gracious audacity we need to leap forward to claim it. What’s the next step for you, and are you ready to take it?

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ncronline.org/spirituality/pencil-preaching/earthquake The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos