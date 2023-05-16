The WHO advises against the use of non-sugar sweeteners for weight control in newly published guidelines





The World Health Organization (WHO) has published new guidelines on non-sugar sweeteners (NSSs), which do not recommend the use of NSSs for weight control or to reduce the risk of non-communicable diseases (NCDs). The recommendation is based on the findings of a systematic review of the available evidence suggesting that the use of NSS does not provide any long-term benefit in reducing body fat in adults or children. The results of the review also suggest that there may be potential side effects of long-term NSS use, such as an increased risk of type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease and mortality in adults. “Replacing free sugars with NSS does not help weight control in the long term. People should consider other ways to reduce their free sugar intake, such as eating foods with natural sugars, such as fruit, or unsweetened foods and drinks,” says Francesco. Branca, WHO director of nutrition and food security. “NSS are not essential dietary factors and have no nutritional value. People should completely reduce the sweetness of their diet, starting early in life, to improve their health.” The recommendation applies to all people except those with pre-existing diabetes and includes all synthetic and natural or modified non-nutritive sweeteners not classified as sugars that are found in manufactured foods and beverages or sold alone for addition to foods and beverages by consumers. Common NSS include acesulfame K, aspartame, advantame, cyclamates, neotame, saccharin, sucralose, stevia and stevia derivatives. The recommendation does not apply to personal care and hygiene products containing NSS, such as toothpaste, skin creams and medicines, or to low-calorie sugars and sugar alcohols (polyols), which are sugars or sugar derivatives that contain calories and therefore are not considered NSS. Because the association observed in the evidence between NSS and disease outcomes may be confounded by baseline characteristics of study participants and complicated patterns of NSS use, the recommendation was assessed as conditional, following WHO guideline development processes. This signals that policy decisions based on this recommendation may require significant discussion in the context of specific countries, related, for example, to the extent of consumption in different age groups. The WHO NSS guidelines are part of existing and emerging healthy eating guidelines that aim to establish lifelong healthy eating habits, improve diet quality and reduce the risk of non-communicable diseases worldwide.

