Eyes on Kilauea Hawaii has experienced more than 200 earthquakes over the past week, including 33 today





Each point reflects the epicenter of the earthquake that hit or near the island of Hawaii during the past seven days. The yellow dots are the oldest earthquakes while the red dots reflect the location of the three most recent earthquakes. Photo: USGS

The Big Island of Hawaii continues to shake and rattle, with the USGS reporting 218 earthquakes centered on or near the island of Hawaii over the past seven days. 33 of those 218 have struck in the past 24 hours, the latest being a minor earthquake that struck north of Hilo at 12:12 p.m. local time (6:12 p.m. ET). The island of Hawaii is the largest of the state’s island chain and is also the most volcanically active; The island is home to the active Hualalai, Mauna Loa, and Kilauea volcanoes. There is no volcano erupting on the island, but earthquakes may be an indicator that may change soon. (See also: USGS Monitoring Volcanoes in California and Nevada for Potential Earthquakes and Eruptions)

In an update released this morning, the USGS’ Hawaiian Volcano Observatory (HVO) unit wrote, “Kielua volcano is not erupting, no active lava has been observed since March 7, 2023. Seismic peak remains high. Deformation shifted to gradual deflation. Not observed.” No significant changes along any of the volcano’s fault zones over the past day.”

Overall, according to HVO, Kilauea summit inflation remains above conditions prior to the Jan. 5, 2023 summit eruption, although inflation eased over the weekend with slight local deflation. In addition to the earthquakes occurring around the island, a small wave of earthquakes has been going on irregularly under Halemaʻumaʻu, Keanakākoi Crater, and the southern edge of Kaluapele (Kilauea caldera) since April 16. maybe. The latest sulfur dioxide (SO2) emissions were measured at about 135 tons per day on May 3.

In addition to summit eruptions, lava has been known to erupt along the eastern and western fault zones of the volcano. According to the HVO, there has been no unusual activity along the fault zones although steady rates of ground deformation and earthquakes persist along both. Measurements from continuous gas monitoring stations in the Middle East Rift region – the site of 1983-2018 volcanic activity – are still below the detection limits for sulfur dioxide.

Activity, or lack thereof, here at Kilauea Volcano, can affect precipitation in the state. This is the view over the Kilauea caldera in October 2020. Photo: Weatherboy

In the United States, USGS Volcano and Observatory units are responsible for issuing aviation codes and volcanic activity alert levels. Flight icons are green, yellow, orange or red. When ground instruments are not sufficient to establish that a volcano is at a typical background activity level, it is simply “not allocated”. While green means typical activity associated with a non-volcanic condition, yellow means that the volcano is showing signs of unrest rising above known background levels. When a volcano shows mounting or surging unrest with an increased likelihood of an eruption, it jumps orange. Finally, when an eruption is imminent with a large emission of volcanic ash expected into the atmosphere or an eruption occurs with a large emission of volcanic ash into the atmosphere, the icon becomes red. Volcanic activity alert levels are normal, advisory, watch or warning. As with aeronautical codes, if the data is insufficient it is simply categorized as “unidentified”. When a volcano is in typical posterior activity in a non-eruptive state, it is considered normal. If the volcano shows signs of unrest rising above the background level, a warning will be issued. If a volcano shows rising or rising unrest, a watch is issued while issuing a warning when a dangerous volcanic eruption is imminent.

Currently, USGS Kilauea has an ADVISORY Alert Level and Aviation Color Code of Yellow.

While Kilauea is not erupting now, the volcano is constantly monitored by HVO and HVO/USGS continues to send out daily bulletins on its activity. Scientists continue to monitor whether the recent earthquake activity will lead to something more fundamental at Kilauea. “It is possible for a subsurface pyroclastic spill or pyroclastic eruption on the surface to occur with little or no warning. Additional messages will be issued depending on what the volcanic activities warrant,” Hawaii Volcanoes National Park warned in April. Kilauea Peak is contained entirely within the national park grounds.

