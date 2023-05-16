Türkiye elections: blaming earthquake victims on social media





The term “depremzede”, meaning earthquake victim, became a trending topic on Turkish social media after the election results were announced, which saw the opposition perform poorly compared to predictions in opinion polls.

Opposition supporters expected a change in voting preferences in the quake-hit region after widespread criticism of the government’s handling of the disaster in February, which left more than 50,000 dead and millions homeless.

This disappointment soon turned into anger.

“We’re not going to do anything for you yet. First, we’re going to ask who you voted for,” one TikTok influencer said in a video.

She was later arrested for insult.

In another video, a man is seen swearing at earthquake victims, asking how one can vote for Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the aftermath of the disaster.

On Eksi Sozluk, a popular discussion site, dozens of posts targeted earthquake victims on the grounds that their support for Erdogan was the cause of the destruction of their cities.

One of the tweets posted by Ankara Mayor Mansur Yavas that showed his municipality continuing to provide assistance to the quake-hit city of Kahramanmaras received thousands of responses, most of which were insults to the victims of the disaster.

In some social media posts, the earthquake victims responded to others, saying that those insults were motivating more people to vote for Erdogan in the run-off elections scheduled for May 28.

Erdogan victory

This frustration stemmed mainly from Erdogan’s resounding victory in all the earthquake-affected cities, except for Hatay, where Kilicdaroglu was ahead by only 368 votes.

In Adiyaman, a city that suffered great devastation in the twin earthquakes, Erdogan received 66 percent of the vote, while Kilicdaroglu got around 31 percent. In addition, Erdoğan’s Justice and Development Party took four parliamentary seats from Adiyaman, compared to the single seat of the CHP.

Similarly, in Kahramanmaras, 71 percent of voters chose Erdogan, while Kilicdaroglu struggled to get past 22 percent. Erdogan’s People’s Alliance has more than 70%, while the Nation’s Alliance has almost 23%.

The only exception was Hatay, where Kilicdaroglu narrowly won 48.07 percent of the vote, while Erdogan got 48.03 percent. However, in the parliamentary elections, the People’s Alliance took the lead with 48 percent, while the Nation Alliance remained at 36 percent.

Indeed, Erdogan and his coalition achieved similar voter turnouts for the 2018 presidential and parliamentary elections, with only a slight decrease.

For example, in Kahramanmaras, it saw a decline of three percent from its previous share of 74 percent in the presidential election.

Turnout was lower than expected in previous years, with some noting that more than three million people had left their homes during the disaster.

However, it remains unknown how many have re-registered to vote in their new districts and how many have returned to their cities to vote.

The turnout in the quake zone was about 80 percent, while the nationwide turnout was 90 percent.

In fact, these results were not surprising to observers. A MEE report from the quake zone in early May indicated that a major shift in voting behavior was unlikely.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.middleeasteye.net/news/turkey-elections-earthquake-victims-blamed-social-media The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

