WHO congratulates Benin and Mali for eliminating trachoma as a public health problem





WHO has confirmed that Benin and Mali have eliminated trachoma as a public health problem, making them the fifth and sixth countries in the WHO African region to achieve this significant milestone. Countries previously certified by the World Health Organization to eliminate trachoma include Ghana (June 2018), The Gambia (April 2021), Togo (May 2022) and Malawi (September 2022). “WHO congratulates the health authorities of Benin and Mali and their network of global and local partners on these milestones,” said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General. “Following the successes of Benin and Mali, trachoma remains endemic in 23 countries in the WHO African region, bringing us one step closer to the goal of trachoma elimination set out in the Neglected Tropical Diseases Roadmap 2021-2030.” Globally, Benin and Mali have joined 15 other countries certified by the WHO to have eliminated trachoma as a public health problem. These are Cambodia, China, Gambia, Ghana, Islamic Republic of Iran, People’s Democratic Republic of Laos, Malawi, Mexico, Morocco, Myanmar, Nepal, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Togo and Vanuatu. Trachoma elimination using the WHO SAFE strategy Both Benin and Mali implemented the WHO-recommended SAFE strategy to eliminate trachoma with support from WHO and partners. The SAFE strategy consists of surgery to treat late complications of trachoma; antibiotics to clear the infection; facial cleanliness; and improving the environment, particularly improving access to water and sanitation, to reduce transmission. Through the International Trachoma Initiative, Pfizer donates the antibiotic azithromycin to elimination programs implementing the SAFE strategy. Benin has integrated interventions to eliminate trachoma with those implemented against other neglected tropical diseases (NTDs), under the auspices of the National Communicable Diseases Programme. Trachoma is the third NTD to be eliminated in Benin, after dracunculosis (2009) and human African trypanosomiasis gambiense (2021). Mali has conducted trachoma impact and surveillance studies and launched interventions to achieve elimination goals, despite security challenges in the country’s northern regions and sociopolitical upheavals in recent years. Trachoma is the first NTD to be eliminated in Mali, which now joins the global group of 47 countries that have eliminated at least one NTD. “These are impressive achievements in public health,” said Dr. Ibrahima Socé Fall, director of the World Health Organization’s Global NTD Program. “Benin and Mali demonstrate how strong political will, cross-sectoral integration, surveillance and community engagement can work together to achieve disease elimination.” In the last few years, significant progress has been made in the fight against trachoma. The number of people requiring antibiotic treatment for trachoma in the World Health Organization’s African region decreased by 84 million, from 189 million in 2014 to 105 million in June 2022. Note to the editor Trachoma remains a public health problem in 41 countries (as of June 2022), and an estimated 125 million people live in areas where interventions against this disease are needed. Trachoma is found mainly in the poorest and most rural areas of Africa, Central and South America, Asia, the Western Pacific and the Middle East. The African region of the World Health Organization is disproportionately affected by trachoma with 105 million people living in at-risk areas, representing 84% of the global burden of trachoma. Trachoma is the leading infectious cause of blindness worldwide. The disease is caused by a bacterial infection Chlamydia trachomatis. The infection is transmitted from person to person through contaminated fingers, fomites and flies that have come into contact with discharge from the eyes or nose of an infected person. Environmental risk factors for trachoma transmission include poor hygiene, overcrowded households, inadequate access to water or use of adequate sanitation facilities. In 1996, WHO launched the WHO Alliance for the Global Elimination of Trachoma by 2020 (GET2020). With other partners in the Alliance, WHO supports the implementation of the SAFE strategy in the country and the strengthening of national capacities through epidemiological assessment, monitoring, surveillance, project evaluation and resource mobilization contributing to the elimination of trachoma as a public health problem. The roadmap, approved by the World Health Assembly in 2020 through its resolution 73(33), sets 2030 as the new target date for global elimination.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.who.int/news/item/16-05-2023-who-congratulates-benin-and-mali-for-eliminating-trachoma-as-a-public-health-problem The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos