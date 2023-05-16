Pompeii’s newly discovered victims likely perished in the earthquake





Archaeologists have discovered the remains of two men in Pompeii who they believe were killed by an avalanche of debris caused by the earthquake that preceded a huge cloud of dust and pumice that buried the city in AD 79. Image courtesy of Pompeii Sites

May 16 (UPI) – Archaeologists have discovered two skeletons at the site of the Roman city of Pompeii near Naples, Italy.

In AD 79, Mount Vesuvius erupted, covering Pompeii in a thick layer of ash and pumice, suffocating many of the city’s inhabitants while the nearby city of Herculaneum was covered in lava.

Pompeii disappeared under the ashes for more than a millennium, until excavations began in the 17th century.

Notoriously, archaeologists discovered hollows in the city’s layers of ash and soon realized that bodies had left them behind. In the 19th century, archaeologists created a number of unusual recreations of Pompeii’s victims by pouring plaster into recesses hollowed out in the ashes.

The recently discovered skeletons were discovered by archaeologists as restorations and upgrades were made for safety at the site known as the Insula of the Chaste Lovers, a part of Pompeii known to contain residential buildings and a bakery.

“Modern excavation techniques help shed light on the inferno that descended over days in Pompeii and led to the complete destruction of the city, killing many of its inhabitants: men, women and children,” said Gabriel Zuchtriegel, director of the park. Using analysis and the latest methodologies, we can Recognizing the last moments of those who lost their lives.”

Archaeologists said the damage to the skeletons indicated that the men died from injuries sustained during the earthquake that accompanied the eruption of Vesuvius.

The injuries sustained, and the fact that the men did not appear to have been killed by lava or suffocation, indicates that a large number of people likely died as a result of the earthquake that preceded the cloud of ash and pumice that eventually buried the city.

Remains of what was probably a bundle of cloth containing coins and possibly pieces of an embroidered necklace were discovered next to one of the bodies. Some of the coins were newly minted during the reign of Emperor Vespasian and one dates back to the Republican era and was probably minted more than a century before the eruption.

“The discovery of the remains of these two Pompeians in the context of the construction site of the Insula of the Chaste Lovers shows the terrible extent of the eruption of AD 79 and confirms the need for continued scientific research and excavations,” said Italian Minister of Culture, Gennaro Sangioliano.

