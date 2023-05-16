Skeletons found in Pompeii ruins reveal earthquake deaths – not just the eruption of Mount Vesuvius





Skeletons of two people believed to have been killed by the earthquake that accompanied the eruption of Mount Vesuvius nearly 2,000 years ago have been found in the ruins of the ancient Roman city of Pompeii.

The Italian Ministry of Culture said the remains were recovered from a building known as the “House of Painters at Work”, and that they were likely to be of two men in their 50s.

They were killed not by volcanic ash but by the collapse of buildings, said the director of the Pompeii Archaeological Park, Gabriel Zuchtregel, noting that fragments of the wall were found between their broken bones. The area was likely to be undergoing reconstruction work at the time of the eruption in AD 79, after the earthquake a few days earlier.

“In recent years, we have realized that there were violent and powerful seismic events that were occurring at the time of the eruption,” Zucktrigl said.

The German archaeologist added: “Modern excavation techniques help us better understand the inferno that completely destroyed the city of Pompeii over a period of two days, killing many residents.”

Pompeii, located 15 miles (23 kilometers) southeast of Naples, was home to about 13,000 people when it was buried under ash, gravel and dust as it withstood the force of an explosion equivalent to several atomic bombs. The Ministry of Culture said that “at least 15-20 percent of the population” was killed.

Undiscovered until the 16th century, the site of Pompeii has seen a flurry of recent archaeological activity aimed at stemming years of decay and neglect, thanks in large part to a €105m (£91m) EU-funded project. .

Italy’s Minister of Culture, Gennaro Sangioliano, said conservation efforts and archaeological research will continue.

“The discovery of these two structures shows us that we still need to study a lot and carry out more excavations to bring out everything that is still (hiding) in this enormous treasure,” he said.

Reuters

