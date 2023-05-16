Operation Gallant Knight 2: 100 days of aid for Syrian earthquake victims – News





The operation embodies the prominent humanitarian approach of the UAE and the directives of its leadership to support the Syrian and Turkish peoples.

Operation Gallant Knight 2, launched by the Department of Defense’s Joint Operations Command, completed 100 days of continued support and assistance to Syria in the aftermath of the February 6 earthquake.

During this period, 181 aircraft were dispatched carrying 5,727 tons of basic food supplies, medicine and medical equipment, and three ships carrying 5,429 tons, with a total of 11,156 tons of aid.

In response to the earthquake that occurred on February 6, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, directed the Joint Operations Command to launch Operation Gallant Night 2 to support the Syrian people by providing relief aid to the affected individuals.

The UAE sent a search and rescue team to rescue survivors under the rubble of collapsed buildings. The team spent nearly 240 hours working on the rescue operations involving about 42 people.

The UAE also donated search and rescue equipment to the Syrian Arab Red Crescent and trained civil defense personnel in Latakia.

Under the leadership of the Emirates Red Crescent, more than 16 Emirati countries have joined the “Bridges of Giving” campaign.

The Equity and Reconciliation Commission played an important role in delivering food parcels, necessities, medicines and medical supplies to the earthquake victims and established temporary shelter with 50 tents for those affected.

The medical delegation accompanying the Egyptian Red Crescent team donated medical supplies and medicines to the Syrian Ministry of Health to support the country’s medical sector. The UAE also provided Syria with ten ambulances equipped with the latest technology to provide services to the victims.

The Egyptian Red Crescent team brought medical supplies and medicines from the United Arab Emirates to support the medical sector in Syria.

With Syria announcing the gradual reopening of schools on March 5, 2023, and despite the fact that many of them were used as shelters, the Equity and Reconciliation Commission began distributing more than 10,000 bags and school supplies in various Syrian governorates as part of the UAE’s humanitarian and relief efforts to support it. victims.

Under the guidance of Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, representative of the ruler in the Al Dhafra region and head of the Red Crescent Authority, 20 million dirhams have been allocated to support Ramadan programs in Syria during the holy month.

The Equity and Reconciliation Commission implemented Ramadan initiatives that benefited nearly 160,000 families who suffered from the earthquake.

During the holy month of Ramadan, the initiative provided 2,700 daily meals in the governorates of Latakia, Aleppo, Hama, and Homs in Syria, in addition to 19,371 Ramadan food baskets in Latakia, benefiting 96,855 people, along with 4,000 Ramadan parcels per day, reaching 500,000 people.

During Eid, the initiative donated clothes to 4,290 families in four governorates, helping 17,160 Syrians. It also distributed 20,000 bags of rice and flour in four governorates.

The Equity and Reconciliation Commission launched a project to shelter families affected by the earthquake in Syria, providing them with 1,000 prefabricated housing units for 65 million dirhams.

The operation also launched an initiative called “Your Doctor in Your Home”, which includes a medical team of four specialists serving more than 800 elderly, women and children in Latakia. The number of families that benefited from this initiative reached 1,100 families, with a total of 6,000 individuals.

Operation Gallant Night 2 brings together the UAE Armed Forces, the Ministry of Interior, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation, the Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, and the Emirates Red Crescent Foundation for its support. Brothers and sisters in Syria and Turkey.

