Archaeologists have discovered the well-preserved remains of Pompeii linked to the infamous earthquake





In Pompeii, archaeologists recently discovered the well-preserved remains of two people believed to have perished in the earthquake that accompanied the infamous volcanic eruption there nearly 1,500 years ago.

The site said in a statement on Tuesday that the two male skeletons were found under a collapsed wall of the Caste Amante, or House of Chastity Lovers.

Evidence suggests that the wall that trapped both men collapsed during the earthquake that shook the area as Mount Vesuvius buried the Roman city under volcanic material in October 79 AD.

The website stated that about 20% of the city’s population died in the catastrophic Italian explosion. The Casti Amanti duo – who are believed to have been around 55 years old – were likely trying to escape the ash and lava by taking shelter in an unused utility room when the wall collapsed.

One of the men was found with his arm still raised in a futile attempt to protect himself from the falling bricks.

Archaeologists have discovered two more skeletons in the ruins of Pompeii.

The remains were discovered alongside shards of glass paste believed to have once been a necklace, as well as six coins inside a bundle.

The room where the skeletons were found was filled with jars, bowls and jugs.

“The discovery of the remains of these two Pompeians in the context of the construction site of the Insula of the Chaste Lovers shows how much more remains to be discovered about the terrible eruption… and underscores the need for continued scientific research and excavations,” the Minister of Culture, Gennaro Sangiuliano, said of the discovery.

Evidence is that the wall that trapped both men collapsed during the earthquake that shook the area. ZUMAPRESS.com

Gabriel Zuchtriegl, director of the antiquities site, added that scientific progress allows experts to draw a clearer picture of the last days of the stricken city.

Modern excavation techniques help shed light on the inferno that befell over two days in Pompeii and led to the complete destruction of the city, killing many of its inhabitants: men, women and children. Using analysis and the latest methodologies, we can gain insight into the last moments of those who lost their lives.

The ABC reported that more than 1,300 victims of Mount Vesuvius’ eruption have been discovered in the city south of Naples in the past two centuries.

The two men were most likely trying to escape from the blast when the wall collapsed on them. ZUMAPRESS.com

Earlier this year, Pompeii made headlines when officials announced plans to excavate a street that had been virtually untouched for 2,000 years.

“We are about to contact the past, which is a big unknown; we don’t know what lies ahead,” Zucktrigl told The Times of London of the project.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nypost.com/2023/05/16/archaeologists-find-pompeii-remains-tied-to-quake/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos