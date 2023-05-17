The UAE celebrates 100 days of critical aid to the Syrian earthquake relief efforts





The United Arab Emirates marked 100 days of delivering much-needed aid to Syria following the devastating earthquake that struck Syria in February.

It launched 181 relief flights carrying 5,727 tons of food supplies, medicine and medical equipment and sent three ships loaded with 5,429 tons of necessities to help the citizens trapped in the natural disaster that struck the region on February 6.

President Sheikh Mohammed established Operation Gallant Knight 2, a coordinated humanitarian campaign to support those affected.

The confirmed death toll from the earthquake and subsequent aftershocks in Syria and Turkey is close to 60,000, with millions more affected.

More than 8,000 of the dead were in Syria.

The official Emirates News Agency (WAM), in a report detailing the support provided in the past 100 days, stated that the UAE search and rescue teams spent about 240 hours working to reach survivors trapped under the rubble of demolished buildings.

The UAE also donated equipment used in rescue operations to the Syrian Civil Defense.

In addition to providing assistance on the ground, members of the public have also played their part in the UAE.

Thousands of volunteers have provided vital assistance to residents of both Syria and Turkey as part of the Giving Bridges initiative.

They attended events across the country packing boxes of vital supplies such as dry food, blankets, and toothpaste for disaster survivors.

The campaign was organized by the Emirates Red Crescent, the humanitarian arm of the government, and supported by several other charitable organisations, such as Dubai Cares and Sharjah International Charity Association.

More than 10,000 school bags and other supplies have been handed out to pupils as they prepare to return to classrooms.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed, representative of the ruler in the Al Dhafra region and head of the Egyptian Red Crescent Authority, allocated 20 million dirhams for Ramadan programs in Syria, to help 160,000 displaced families.

According to the scheme, 19,371 Ramadan food baskets were distributed in Lattakia Governorate, northwestern Syria, at a rate of 2,700 daily meals in Lattakia, as well as in the governorates of Aleppo, Hama and Homs.

During Eid, clothes were donated to 4,290 families in four governorates, helping 17,160 Syrians.

In addition, 20,000 bags of rice and flour were distributed in four governorates.

Laying the foundations for recovery

The UAE has built 1,000 prefabricated homes in Lattakia at a cost of 65 million dirhams to house families displaced by the earthquake, it was announced last month.

The Equity and Reconciliation Commission oversaw a project to house up to 6,000 people based on directives from President Sheikh Mohammed.

Each of the solar powered homes has 2 bedrooms, a living room, a kitchen and a bathroom.

A medical team of four specialists has also been formed to serve more than 800 elderly, women and children in Lattakia.

Humanitarian aid continues to be provided to those in need.

Last week, the UAE delivered food parcels to more than 600 healthcare workers in Syria.

On Sunday, WAM news agency reported that the Egyptian Red Crescent distributed supplies to medical professionals in hospitals in Latakia Governorate, northwestern Syria.

It was the latest show of support under the UAE-led We Did Not Forget You initiative, which is set up to thank those on the ground who have worked tirelessly to help those caught up in the natural disaster.

The UAE had earlier donated food and clothing to more than 500 Syrians who participated in the major clean-up operation that followed the earthquake.

The Emirati Red Crescent team in the Syrian governorate of Lattakia distributes Eid clothing to 60 children who were orphaned by the February 6 earthquake. All photos: Wm

Updated: May 16, 2023, 4:59 PM

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/2023/05/16/uae-marks-100-days-of-crucial-aid-for-syrian-earthquake-relief-effort/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos