The Music Revolution: How AI Can Change the Industry Forever
He can write words, create voices and set music. But can AI really hold a tune? Leading musicians and voice artists have told us that artificial intelligence platforms have stolen their voices without permission, while the software is evolving faster than their efforts to keep up. The Equity union says a proper framework is needed to control it. As part of our new AI Watch series, exploring the future of artificial intelligence, we look at the impact it’s already having on music. (Subscribe to: https://bit.ly/C4_Albisteak_Harpidetu)
