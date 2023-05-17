High-quality satellite images quickly reveal details of the aftermath of an earthquake





By KeAi Communications Co.

Data used to interpret the seismic area and distribution of interpreted rupture zones. Credit: the authors

Remote sensing imagery is widely used in disaster response because it is easily accessible, timely, and can clearly reflect changes in features caused by earthquakes using comparisons of pre- and post-earthquake imagery.

The Mw 7.8 and Mw 7.5 earthquakes that occurred in Turkey on February 6, 2023 caused huge loss of life and destroyed roads and buildings. This event was the largest earthquake to hit the Eastern Anatolian Fault Zones (EAFZ) since the 1990s.

To gain an in-depth and timely look at earthquakes, a team of researchers from the Earthquake Prediction Institute in Beijing, China, used high-resolution Maxar and GF-2 satellite data to obtain spatial interpretations of part of the rupture zone in the development of this earthquake’s epicenter, as well as landslides. Seismicity and soil liquefaction around the rupture zone.

“We looked for feature dislocation and quantification of disturbances, which provided a timely and comprehensive understanding of the earthquake damage caused by this earthquake,” said Jorn Xu, corresponding study author.

The team initially interpreted a rupture region about 75 km long and found that the surface showed a gradual widening in spreading width and a gradual decrease in the amount of horizontal disturbances to immeasurable levels.

“Secondary hazards such as liquefaction are mainly located in rivers or low-lying terrain at the end of the rupture zone, and landslides are found in valley areas near the rupture zone,” Xu said.

The results are published in the journal Earthquake Research Advances.

The researchers suggested that the earthquakes in Turkey would not have a direct response to the massive seismic activity in western China. This is due to the continental collision involving different plates as well as their contrasting seismically active zones around the world.

“Although both China and Turkey are part of the same Eurasian seismic region, they more or less show differences in the tectonic mechanism,” Xu added.

Further information: Yali Guo et al, Preliminary report on coseismic surface rupture (part) of the M7.8 Turkey earthquake by remote sensing interpretation, Earthquake Research Advances (2023). DOI: 10.1016/j.eqrea.2023.100219

Provided by KeAi Communications Co.

Citation: High quality satellite imagery quickly reveals aftermath detail (2023, May 17) Retrieved May 17, 2023 from https://phys.org/news/2023-05-high-quality-satellite-imagery-swiftly- reveals. programming language

