The HOPE Project remains committed to the long-term response to the earthquake in Türkiye and Syria – Türkiye





WASHINGTON, DC (May 16, 2023) – The HOPE Project – the World Health Organization and Humanitarian Aid – has registered as a recognized international non-governmental organization in Turkey, paving the way for a long-term presence in the country to provide ongoing support to earthquake survivors. Now with a local base in Gaziantep, Project HOPE is committed to continuing to support those affected by earthquakes.

More than 26 million people in Turkey and Syria were affected by the two deadly earthquakes in February and their aftershocks. To date, an estimated 50,000 people have been killed in Turkey and 6,000 people in Syria. Within hours of the earthquake, Project HOPE’s emergency response team was activated, and as part of the commitment to provide local humanitarian aid, Project HOPE partnered with local organizations between Turkey and northern Syria to address the health needs of the affected communities.

“It will be a long and arduous road to recovery and rebuilding from a tragedy of this magnitude, and humanitarian assistance will continue to be desperately needed for those who have lost everything and are still displaced from their homes throughout the earthquake-affected areas,” said Adam Jakovo, Country Director of the HOPE Project in Turkey. “While While the news cycle and emergency response teams have progressed for a long time, Project HOPE remains committed to a long-term presence in the area and will continue to work alongside our local partners to support the community with health support, mental health services and basic needs around shelter and sanitation.”

There have been reports that more than 500,000 homes have been severely damaged or collapsed after the earthquakes. An estimated 3.3 million people have been displaced across Turkey and require health services, mental health support, non-food items, protection services, shelter and water. To respond continuously and effectively to the needs of this community, the HOPE project has provided accommodation containers in Adiyaman and Kahramanmaraş to house health workers who have been displaced from their homes.

HOPE Project Response Activities:

Provision of 70 housing containers to meet the basic shelter needs of the displaced population and health workers in Adiyaman, Kahramanmaraş and Hatay Delivery of 5,000 pounds of medicines, medical supplies and products Provision of 7 generators to the Ministry of Health in Gaziantep to support health facilities and health activities Delivery of 14 children incubators to health facilities in Gaziantep Distributed 13,000 kits hygiene, including family and infant hygiene kits, for vulnerable populations in disadvantaged rural areas throughout Kahramanmaraş, donated 750 sleeping bags to the Adiyaman Health Directorate for health workers and delivered 150 mobility devices such as wheelchairs and walkers, and crutches to the Gaziantep Ministry of Health to support survivors It is important for people with disabilities to support local partners in Syria to provide health support through mobile medical units in the districts of Azaz and Darat Izza

Given the overwhelming need in mental health and psychosocial support, Project HOPE has partnered with local organizations to provide mental health services and create safe spaces for earthquake survivors and health workers. Since the response began, the Project HOPE team has conducted a needs assessment to identify the greatest needs of the earthquake-affected area and is now exploring the establishment of a Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) programme, to ensure that affected populations have access to water and sanitation. hygiene items.

The HOPE project will continue to support and identify local partners to deliver essential services to meet the health and humanitarian needs of affected communities across Turkey and Syria.

Interviews with members of the Project HOPE Emergency Response Team – including staff on the ground – are available upon request. Photos and screenshots are available here.

About the HOPE project

Founded in 1958, Project HOPE is a leading global health and humanitarian organization operating in more than 25 countries around the world. We work alongside local health systems to save lives and improve health. Our mission is the epicenter of today’s biggest health challenges, including infectious and chronic diseases, health disasters and crises, maternal, newborn and child health, and the policies that affect how health care is delivered. For more information about Project HOPE and its work around the world, visit www.projecthope.org and follow us on Twitter @ProjectHOPEorg.

