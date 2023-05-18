The engineer says that designing modern buildings would have saved lives in the Turkey earthquake





The February earthquake in Turkey and Syria was a massive natural disaster, with nearly 60,000 deaths in both countries, although most of them were in Turkey. The magnitude of the earthquake in Turkey was roughly the same as the 1906 San Francisco earthquake.

The fault covered 220 miles of the Turkish countryside.

“The fault length in the magnitude 7.8 earthquake was the same as the distance from San Diego to Santa Barbara,” said Robert Doyle, professor of structural engineering at San Diego State University.

Doyle was part of a reconnaissance team of engineers, who arrived about two weeks after the massive earthquake to report damage to the buildings. The team was based in Adana, southern Türkiye, near the epicenter.

Doyle saw the buildings collapsed, reduced to steel columns and beams and some fell like felled trees. He said that the destruction in Türkiye could have been prevented with modern earthquake design.

“If you take the tens of thousands of buildings that collapsed in Turkey and put them in basic isolation before the earthquake, none of them will collapse,” he said.

Charlotte Radulovich

/

KPBS

Engineering professor Robert Doyle speaks at San Diego State University’s Structural Engineering Lab. May 12, 2023

Base isolation design means that the foot of the building is not anchored to the ground. This allows the building to either slide as the ground moves beneath it or to jiggle slightly while still maintaining its integrity.

Bridges can have core isolation, too, said Doyle, a one-time bridge design engineer with Caltrans, where the upper part of the bridge shifts as the lower structure moves with the ground.

The Coronado Bridge in San Diego is the only local bridge with core insulation, Caltrans said, which was added during the bridge’s 1999 seismic retrofit.

But he said the latest earthquake design is expensive and Turkey is not a rich country. Doyle says his Turkish colleagues have pointed out to him that poor funding and official corruption often lead to poor building materials and poor engineering.

“There’s this material, the weak material. Concrete with a fifth of the compressive strength it should have. Rebar that gets distorted at times and reinforcement details that don’t come together as well as they should.

Although Downey was not there for the original quake, he felt the earthquake’s biggest aftershock, after his first day on the field. He and his engineering team were dining at a popular kebab restaurant in Adana when the aftershock hit.

“We had some appetizers and my first kebab in Turkey was placed in front of me. Then, before my first bite, the building starts to sway. An earthquake of magnitude 6.4,” he said, adding that waiters and other staff appeared horrified after what they saw two weeks ago.

Everyone flees the building, though Doyle returns later to finish the kebab.

A bit of good news from the earthquake, Doyle said. With all the destruction of buildings in Turkey, many bridges were also damaged but none collapsed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.kpbs.org/news/science-technology/2023/05/17/engineer-says-modern-building-design-would-have-saved-lives-in-turkeys-earthquake The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos