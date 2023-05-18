Türkiye Earthquake 2023 Humanitarian Response Overview, 17 May 2023 – Türkiye





attachments

Analysis of the situation between sectors

Humanitarian needs remain 100 days after devastating earthquakes struck southern Turkey on February 6, killing more than 50,000 people and causing widespread damage and destruction. More than half a million buildings were severely damaged, forcing about 3 million people to relocate. Humanitarian organizations responded immediately with large in-kind assistance, taking advantage of government relief mechanisms and delivery systems. In parallel with the growing scale, humanitarian partners are complementing government efforts with direct assistance initially focused on informal settlements, rural locations and specialized needs.

To date, partners have directly provided some type of humanitarian assistance to 4 million people and provided in-kind goods and services through the government to benefit an estimated 2.3 million people. However, the sheer scale of the disaster means that many people still have significant unmet needs.

Many of the approximately 2.6 million people (650,000 households) currently living in tents in both formal and informal sites will likely continue to do so during the hot summer months, with basic living conditions and limited services. This raises humanitarian concerns from the perspective of shelter adequacy, health and protection, particularly for those facing extended stays. For those who have expressed an interest in returning to their areas of origin, adequate shelter and basic services such as water, health care and income-generating activities may not be available – particularly in rural and remote areas – putting their health, physically and psychologically at risk. welfare.

The government’s response, with continued support from the humanitarian community, has increasingly focused on implementing its relief-to-recovery strategy by helping eligible families living in tents relocate to formally managed and serviced sites, with housing restoration options (moving to container cities or receiving accommodation support rental). Seeking to supplement government efforts and address gaps in assistance in informal tented settlements, humanitarian organizations are prioritizing the repair of slightly damaged housing, cash assistance and the provision of containers or relief housing units, while assisting the most vulnerable families, who currently have little or no They have access to resources or services and very limited capacity for self-recovery, particularly in rural areas. For those without access to clean water, kitchens, cooking utensils and fuel, providing hot meals daily has been the main source of food since the earthquakes. So far, 18 organizations have provided first-class food aid through hot meals and soup kitchens, reaching about 2.1 million people. Some 376 mobile kitchens were in operation, many of them run by the Turkish Red Crescent and other humanitarian actors.

In the 100 days after the disaster, some partners intend to reduce or end the provision of cooked meals and transition to food packages or cash assistance, as needed and when appropriate. However, the concern is that many people who receive food assistance will remain living in tents and other basic shelters for a long time without the ability to cook for themselves. The Food Security Cluster is reviewing how best to meet the nutritional needs of those who cannot resume independent cooking by identifying available services and locations in desperate need of food assistance and seeking additional funding for partners who can continue to provide hot meals. To reduce reliance on cooked meals, people will need cooking items, cooking appliances, fuel, water for cooking, dishwashing, fire safety information and management, and other considerations for specific personnel. Women and girls in particular face great risks by cooking in unsafe settings such as damaged and abandoned buildings or in tents.

In locations where people have access to functioning kitchens, water supplies, utensils and markets, the transition from meal distribution to cash-based interventions (or food packages where appropriate) is a priority, ensuring that goods and services are provided by humanitarian actors safely within reach of people with disabilities. special needs. Factors such as distance, transportation, physical ability to carry objects, and household economic pressures are key considerations in planning specific activities designed to prevent people from resorting to negative coping strategies or being exposed to sexual exploitation and abuse to meet their basic needs. Humanitarian organizations note that clear, timely information about when and where services will start or end, and direct access to complaints and feedback mechanisms for community members is essential to minimize the impact of service transition to those still in need of food assistance.

Cash-for-food and multi-purpose cash assistance (MPCA) is preferred to replace in-kind assistance, which has distorted markets in some locations and may not have met people’s specific, diverse and evolving needs. Humanitarian actors are advised to transition to cash-based projects, including the MPCA, where markets function, taking into account the sustainability of assistance, cost-effectiveness and level of market recovery in affected areas.

Disclaimer United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs To learn more about OCHA’s activities, please visit https://www.unocha.org/.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://reliefweb.int/report/turkiye/turkiye-earthquake-2023-humanitarian-response-overview-17-may-2023 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos