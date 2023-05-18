Erdogan condemns the position of the Turkish opposition towards the earthquake victims





Derogatory comments accusing supporters of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his ruling Justice and Development Party of being ignorant are not new among opposition supporters. However, after Sunday’s election, it developed into a simmering hatred towards the survivors of the Feb. 6 earthquake in the south of the country.

Erdogan, who beat opposition candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu in the first round of voting, criticized the opposition and its supporters for their behavior towards his constituents in a tweet he posted on Thursday. On Wednesday, the president released a video of a conversation between a cabinet minister and a man who worked as a volunteer in the search and rescue effort who complained about opposition supporters insulting earthquake victims. Al-Khamis criticized “the mentality that lost its balance after the defeat of the elections.”

“The victory of the People’s Alliance destabilized the head of the CHP administration and the CHP,” the president said of Kilicdaroglu’s CHP. “They knew about the result but they put on a play that night, pretending to win,” he said, referring to controversial statements by prominent names of the opposition who claimed that the official results were distorted or missing and that they were ahead of Erdogan and his people. alliance. They didn’t even apologize to their supporters or the public that they had intentionally misled. This same mentality launched attacks that are not in line with human values, not to mention political motives, against citizens who did not vote for it.

Numerous social media users cursed and insulted pro-Erdoğan and AKP voters in the provinces, and the president garnered massive support in the election, calling them “ungrateful” for the humanitarian aid flowing into the disaster area by municipalities run by the CHP and its supporters. opposition. Angered by the reaction, some earthquake survivors wired money to Kemal Kilicdaroglu, to “pay back” for the help. As a result, nine out of the 11 provinces hit by the deadly disaster voted in favor of the AKP, while Kilicdaroglu was ahead in Diyarbakir and Hatay provinces.

In his tweet, Erdogan said that “circles” associated with the opposition showed “all kinds of harsh attitudes” towards the earthquake survivors, from “cutting off aid to the disaster area to forcing the survivors hosted by hotels.”

The CHP-run Tekirdag Metropolitan Municipality, which provides accommodation for earthquake survivors, told them to leave the hotels where they were staying after the earthquakes. Shocked by the move, the earthquake survivors denounced the municipality’s decision. “They think we deserve this only because the earthquake zone voted for the AKP?” One of the earthquake survivors told Hurriyet Daily.

The earthquake survivors were housed in designated hotels until permanent homes were built in accordance with the contract. However, they were evacuated before the legal date of the contract, which was recorded in August 2023. The earthquake survivors gathered in front of the hotel where they were staying, and the earthquake survivors told the press that Tekirdağ municipality had told them that they would stay there for six months and that the stay would be extended if Their homes were not completed on the promised date. “They are doing this because we voted for the AKP, and now we will vote again for the AKP on purpose,” they said. Tekirdag Province announced that it would cover the sheltering of earthquake victims, while the municipality claimed that the evacuation was not political.

Neferya Kora Ger, chairwoman of the women’s branch of the CHP in Kocaeli’s Darica district, targeted the earthquake survivors for their political choice. “God damn our love for mankind,” Gere said, adding that it was good that earthquake survivors buried the dead. However, while some users cursed and insulted the earthquake survivors, others responded by sending much-needed aid and financial aid to the quake-hit areas.

The wife of the CHP’s Shen District Mayor, Topa Celencik Dencer, also targeted the earthquake survivors. “Earthquake survivors have forgotten their dead loved ones and embraced living in tents… what can I say? Mustafa Kemal Atatürk saved the wrong nation,” she said on Twitter. Other messages posted by CHP supporters included insults, insults, insults and threats against earthquake survivors, Saying they wouldn’t bother sending them aid or financial assistance.

Angered by the outright hatred and insults, actor Sinan Taymin Albayrak posted a video on Instagram criticizing those behind such messages. “These comments really make me sick,” Albayrak said, adding that such statements are divisive and completely against democracy. He said, “Please, for God’s sake, let your wisdom, your logic and your heart step in regardless of your political views or who you want to win the election.”

Erdogan said on Twitter that the “ugly campaigns” on social media hurt the earthquake victims a lot, just as “the whole of Turkey, no matter which party they support, is troubled by these”.

“Do not be upset and do not despair in the face of this evil. We must lift up the common conscience of humanity, our nation. In solidarity with the nation, the state will heal people’s wounds. We will not leave our brothers and sisters alone in the earthquake zone and we will continue to stand with them,” he said on Twitter.

